Ask HN: What startups are working on hard, interesting problems?
6 points by z0a 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I have just the company you're looking for: This company is working on solving the most difficult problem the humanity has been ever since it existed--how to get laid--it's called Tinder.

That's right! This problem is so hard that NOBODY can claim to have figured it out. And I haven't even gotten to the market size--the potential market size is literally the entire humanity! Not everyone wants to share what they had for lunch, but EVERYONE wants to get laid!

Hope this answers your question!

How do you define "hard" and "interesting?"

We're launching a platform for Government-solvable problems:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13288228

