Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
PUFs, protection, privacy, PRNGs: physically unclonable functions: Id and auth
(
ccc.de
)
5 points
by
based2
42 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
based2
35 minutes ago
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gabor_transform
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Binary_Golay_code
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Binary_Golay_code
reply