Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PUFs, protection, privacy, PRNGs: physically unclonable functions: Id and auth (ccc.de)
5 points by based2 42 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gabor_transform

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Binary_Golay_code

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: