A Deep Hierarchical Approach to Lifelong Learning in Minecraft
arxiv.org
6 points
by
jonbaer
2 hours ago
jonbaer
37 minutes ago
Some discussion:
https://discuss.openai.com/t/research-a-deep-hierarchical-ap...
Mithaldu
50 minutes ago
And sadly, another paper about software with no source code whatsoever.
