When retirement pays better than the job ever did (public employee pensions) (latimes.com)
12 points by DrScump 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





> El Monte has a history of generous employee benefits — including a four-day work week for civil servants, who put in 10 hours a day and have Fridays off.

Working 40 hours per week a generous benefit?

They often don't count brakes as work hours so 10 hour work day with 1.5 hours of total break time means 8.5 actual work hours per week, that's not bad.

It's something a lot of people want but most workplaces won't accept.

Corruption plain and simple. There should be claw backs and reductions on self-dealt pension benefits such as these.

Step 1: Slash wages.

Step 2: Stir up resentment between people on slashed wages and retirees.

Step 3: Leverage that resentment to manufacture consent for slashing pensions.

Step 4: Tax cuts for the wealthy.

1. remove banking regulations

2. let banks farm the young via land prices

3. give boomers a cut, it's a one generation deal after that everyone else is screwed

I can understand if you are rich and have no morals why you would support this. What I don't understand is why old people are selling their own grandchildren.

Say what you will about the rich, they won't shaft their own. The boomers have sold us off very cheaply.

Can we please cut it with the boomers/millenial shit-flinging? There are plenty of boomers out there who don't have tons of money, even after multiple decades of working.

