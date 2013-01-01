It is possible and so much it won the Design of the Year in 2013.
Deyan Sudjic, Director of Design Museum said:
"GOV.UK is a remarkable success on so many levels. It makes life better for millions of people coping with the everyday chores, from getting a new passport, to paying their taxes. It’s a reflection of the government understanding how to communicate with the country in a way that works, it’s simple, direct, well mannered, all the things that we would like to take for granted from the government, but in a sea of red tape and jargon, usually can’t. The rest of the world is deeply impressed, and because it has rationalised multiple official websites, it saves the taxpayer millions, what’s not to like?"
Government Digital Service
https://gds.blog.gov.uk/
They Keep it Simple, a lot of white space.
