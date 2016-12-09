Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Should I turn down a Amazon AWS job offer over this? (github.com)
23 points by AmazonCandidate 48 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 38 comments | favorite





I've worked at Microsoft, Amazon, and several other places. These clauses are pretty standard. I'd say it would be unusual to find a place that doesn't make you sign these (or similar) clauses. My experience has been that it mostly depends on your relationship with your boss. If you're a strong performer and your side interests don't interfere or compete with the company, you're "usually" fine. That's not a guarantee: it's just the odds. Your location of employment also matters. I assume you're planning to work in Seattle, and unfortunately Washington is company-friendly when it comes to worker rights. California is usually more worker-friendly. If you're planning on working on AWS, you're probably going to have little free time. Don't fret this legalese if you plan on dabbling in open source or write games on your free time. However if you're probably going to run into problems than other than just legal ones if you're planning on creating a business on the side: amazon usually demands too much to leave you with much free time.

reply


The assignment of invention disclaimer is straight out of Washington state law [http://app.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?cite=49.44.140]. They're required to put it in their employee agreement, but basically anything done on your own time on your own equipment is yours, by law. You don't need permission to reserve those rights.

The moonlighting, on the other hand, where you make money on your side projects, is not protected by Washington state law (California is much more friendly to that). If what you're doing is not a conflict on interest, you'll still have to negotiate it. If it is a conflict of interest, forget it.

Finally, you're about to sign a contract for hundreds of thousands of dollars and a good chunk of your waking hours. Consulting an employment lawyer is relatively cheap by comparison. They'll be able to fill you in on your rights under the law, what's standard in the contract, what's not standard, what's just plain unenforceable, and what you'll have to negotiate to protect the side projects you care about.

reply


(Disclaimer: I am an attorney, non-practicing; this is not legal advice.)

An "assignment of invention" section has been in every employment agreement at every technology company I've ever worked at. It's about as boilerplate as it gets.

However, as noted in the language, it doesn't apply to anything you've worked on, on your own time, with your own equipment. The key here is that anything you want to claim as your own, you can't work on it in their offices or facilities, and you can't use their equipment. So use only your own personal computer to work on it, at home (or at least outside their offices), and never touch your work with any company-provided assets. This includes commenting on it, answering emails about it, etc.

As noted in there, they do give you the opportunity to list all the inventions you've worked on prior to employment, so they can't make a claim on them.

As for the other clause, about not carrying on any other work, I'd consult an attorney in your state. In California, for instance, they're almost totally unenforceable. Elsewhere, I'm not sure it's enforceable if your other work doesn't compete with that of your employer in any substantial way.

Courts care about facts. And cases don't get to court unless you've really angered your employer in some way, or you've made so much money with your side business that they have a financial reason to try to get a piece of it.

Finally, at a large company like Amazon, unless you're a C-level executive, they're not going to negotiate on employment terms. So you'll probably have to take it or leave it.

reply


As not-legal advice, how would this work if you use your own equipment to perform work for your company and also for your own personal work?

For example, if you have your own ESX server with a lot of resources that you use to host virtual machines. Some virtual machines you use to test your company's product when it's more convenient than using a cloud, and other virtual machines you use for your own side-project.

Is it dangerous to combine the two in that fashion?

reply


What about the "unless (a) the Invention relates (i) directly to the business of Employer, or (ii) to Employer’s actual or demonstrably anticipated research or development" caveat to the "on own time" section. That seems to be worded in a way that if I wrote some software for a retail shop they might be able to come after it for example.

reply


The hypothetical you're presenting is too vague for me to proffer an opinion, and I can't anyway, since I'm not your lawyer. :-)

But like I said, it's really about interaction and not about the bare language. People work on side projects all the time, even when they are subject to an employment agreement like the one at issue here, and you rarely hear about litigation that results from it.

Consider why. Just because you have the right to enforce an agreement doesn't mean you have the obligation to do it. Most of the time, these side projects are just not important or substantial enough to matter. No employer is going to sic costly lawyers after a (former) employee because they wrote something that doesn't present a substantial threat to their business. It's just too expensive, and too distracting.

reply


This is the big red flag for you:

Truth be told I'm really uncomfortable with the idea of having to get written permission to work on a weekend side project that makes money. I already have side projects that make money, and I have ideas for more.

That will have to stop, and if you don't want to stop it then you should try to negotiate an addendum to the agreement for you that allows it. If they refuse you have your answer.

reply


[Disclaimer: AWS employee]

This kind of clause has been part of every offer letter I've ever received from a company with >100 employees

reply


None of the 100+ employee (or 1000+) companies I've worked at have had such a strongly worded clause in the contracts they offered. There's usually something about how anything built using company equipment is theirs, but saying all "productive time" must be used towards Amazon is pretty ambiguous and rather broad in my opinion.

reply


Same here. They rarely if ever enforce it unless you directly compete with your employer.

reply


Then why not have a clause saying just that?

reply


Good to know. Is it enforced rigorously within Amazon? Specifically the attention and effort aspect. Do Amazon employees really have to get written permission from Amazon to work on side projects that might make money?

reply


You should assume that it will be enforced. Signing a contract on the assumption that certain clauses might not be enforced is a mugs game.

Bearing in mind that amazon has a reputation as a shitty employer, I personally would make desired revisions to the contract, hand it back to them and say "this is what I want, let's negotiate".

If they insist on the boilerplate version of the contract, and cannot be persuaded to alter even small details to make you more comfortable, then you should nope the fuck out of there (unless you have no other financial option, in which case take it and immediately start searching for a bullying-free workplace. Don't forget to tell them on the way out why you chose to bail).

reply


In Seattle, sure.

reply


Every contract is negotiable until you sign it.

While the clauses are standard, it doesn't mean they're required. If you're passionate about something, push for a change. I've gotten the "no side gigs" clause changed a number of times.

Just a simple rephrasing of "will devote Employee’s entire productive time" to "will devote a substantial majority of Employee’s productive time" can give you flexibility.

reply


This is standard and included in any large company's employment contract. They can't afford not to have it as some sort of fear inducing defense. Accept the offer. Then send a written request to your HR contact for permission to continue working on your current side projects that make money and don't directly compete with Amazon. You will most likely get it. Cross other bridges when you reach them.

Most companies rarely pursue this unless and only do it for very senior folks involved in ground breaking future strategy. As an example, Amazon didn't go after Instacart. Google hasn't gone after their self-driving folks that defected, and I bet they had similar agreements.

reply


Why not just list all your ideas and stick to them?

reply


I'd say to either: 1) focus on your side projects and develop them into real buisines (and skip this Amazon gig)

Or

2) take Amazon gig and make your side projects free and just work on them for fun

reply


This is extremely standard. The same language was used at my last two jobs.

reply


It can also be easily negotiated out, if the employer is reasonable.

reply


Not at Apple as far as I've last heard (5 years ago). I know we're talking about Amazon here, but mentioning this because it surprised me how much of a cult Apple seems like internally.

reply


Assignment of Invention is standard boilerplate in every offer letter I've ever seen.

reply


You present it as take it or leave it, other option if you lean towards "leave it" is to ask for an addendum that restricts there rights. Could be as simple as any disputes going to independent tribunal and notification of own projects required rather than permission. Amazon acknowledgement of current project / self employment.

reply


This is standard but it requires more scrutiny. Contracts are intended to be a two-way agreement, not a way to manipulate you into giving up your IP rights for the sake of employment.

I'd say push back and bring up the fact that you have existing side projects. You could feasibly get an exception if Amazon is a decent company.

reply


https://www.joelonsoftware.com/2016/12/09/developers-side-pr...

This was a nice article about this topic posted here a few weeks ago

reply


Thanks for sharing.

reply


Will you be employed in California? If so, there are legal protections for employees that more or less void those sorts of agreements.

reply


Relevant thread: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13142543

reply


I think you may be misreading the section regarding projects that you develop on your own time with your own equipment (unless I'm misreading it, which is also very possible):

> "Any provision in this Agreement requiring Employee to assign rights in Inventions does not and will not apply to any Invention for which no equipment, supplies, facilities, or trade secret information of Employer was used and that was developed entirely on Employee’s own time, unless (a) the Invention relates (i) directly to the business of Employer, or (ii) to Employer’s actual or demonstrably anticipated research or development"

Note the operative phrase: _does not and will not apply to any Invention..._

reply


However it follows up by saying unless it relates to the employers research or development. My concern is that since Amazon is such a large company the size of their field of anticipated research and development is so large they can probably claim just about anything I came up with on my own time.

reply


Working at Amazon is an extremely intense and consuming experience, but it is also a unique opportunity to learn how to operate software at the highest scale. While there I suggest you focus on learning as much from your day job as possible and do not obsess about your potential side projects in the interim.

reply


That's definitely a reasonable way of looking at it. I expect that if I enjoy the work and am absorbed in it as much as I'd expect probably wouldn't work on new side projects that much, but I do already have existing open source projects and side projects, and I'm worried about that.

reply


I know this doesn't apply to you, but thought others would find it interesting: in the U.K. the employer owns the rights to your inventions during employment, per the Employment Act, unless explicitly written otherwise.

reply


If you think you'll be working on something of your own, turn off the offer and tell them why. Better, negotiate a different agreement now. That's a standard contract but they might not care leaving you some margin to pursue your own business.

reply


Both of these clauses are pretty standard at the top tech companies. I don't know whether it is just boilerplate legalese or they actually enforce it.

reply


No you should turn down the job at AWS because Amazon has extremely poor ratings on glass door, overworks all of their employees and pays very poorly.

reply


Indefinite articles and vowels mean that any way you slice it, the title of this submission should be corrected.

reply


Never turn it down.

If nothing else, you can always come back with "I have outside projects and I'll need a blanket exemption for projects that I started on before working at Amazon."

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: