The moonlighting, on the other hand, where you make money on your side projects, is not protected by Washington state law (California is much more friendly to that). If what you're doing is not a conflict on interest, you'll still have to negotiate it. If it is a conflict of interest, forget it.
Finally, you're about to sign a contract for hundreds of thousands of dollars and a good chunk of your waking hours. Consulting an employment lawyer is relatively cheap by comparison. They'll be able to fill you in on your rights under the law, what's standard in the contract, what's not standard, what's just plain unenforceable, and what you'll have to negotiate to protect the side projects you care about.
An "assignment of invention" section has been in every employment agreement at every technology company I've ever worked at. It's about as boilerplate as it gets.
However, as noted in the language, it doesn't apply to anything you've worked on, on your own time, with your own equipment. The key here is that anything you want to claim as your own, you can't work on it in their offices or facilities, and you can't use their equipment. So use only your own personal computer to work on it, at home (or at least outside their offices), and never touch your work with any company-provided assets. This includes commenting on it, answering emails about it, etc.
As noted in there, they do give you the opportunity to list all the inventions you've worked on prior to employment, so they can't make a claim on them.
As for the other clause, about not carrying on any other work, I'd consult an attorney in your state. In California, for instance, they're almost totally unenforceable. Elsewhere, I'm not sure it's enforceable if your other work doesn't compete with that of your employer in any substantial way.
Courts care about facts. And cases don't get to court unless you've really angered your employer in some way, or you've made so much money with your side business that they have a financial reason to try to get a piece of it.
Finally, at a large company like Amazon, unless you're a C-level executive, they're not going to negotiate on employment terms. So you'll probably have to take it or leave it.
For example, if you have your own ESX server with a lot of resources that you use to host virtual machines. Some virtual machines you use to test your company's product when it's more convenient than using a cloud, and other virtual machines you use for your own side-project.
Is it dangerous to combine the two in that fashion?
But like I said, it's really about interaction and not about the bare language. People work on side projects all the time, even when they are subject to an employment agreement like the one at issue here, and you rarely hear about litigation that results from it.
Consider why. Just because you have the right to enforce an agreement doesn't mean you have the obligation to do it. Most of the time, these side projects are just not important or substantial enough to matter. No employer is going to sic costly lawyers after a (former) employee because they wrote something that doesn't present a substantial threat to their business. It's just too expensive, and too distracting.
Truth be told I'm really uncomfortable with the idea of having to get written permission to work on a weekend side project that makes money. I already have side projects that make money, and I have ideas for more.
That will have to stop, and if you don't want to stop it then you should try to negotiate an addendum to the agreement for you that allows it. If they refuse you have your answer.
This kind of clause has been part of every offer letter I've ever received from a company with >100 employees
Bearing in mind that amazon has a reputation as a shitty employer, I personally would make desired revisions to the contract, hand it back to them and say "this is what I want, let's negotiate".
If they insist on the boilerplate version of the contract, and cannot be persuaded to alter even small details to make you more comfortable, then you should nope the fuck out of there (unless you have no other financial option, in which case take it and immediately start searching for a bullying-free workplace. Don't forget to tell them on the way out why you chose to bail).
While the clauses are standard, it doesn't mean they're required. If you're passionate about something, push for a change. I've gotten the "no side gigs" clause changed a number of times.
Just a simple rephrasing of "will devote Employee’s entire productive time" to "will devote a substantial majority of Employee’s productive time" can give you flexibility.
Most companies rarely pursue this unless and only do it for very senior folks involved in ground breaking future strategy. As an example, Amazon didn't go after Instacart. Google hasn't gone after their self-driving folks that defected, and I bet they had similar agreements.
2) take Amazon gig and make your side projects free and just work on them for fun
I'd say push back and bring up the fact that you have existing side projects. You could feasibly get an exception if Amazon is a decent company.
This was a nice article about this topic posted here a few weeks ago
> "Any provision in this Agreement requiring Employee to assign rights in Inventions does not and will not apply to any Invention for which no equipment, supplies, facilities, or trade secret information of Employer was used and that was developed entirely on Employee’s own time, unless (a) the Invention relates (i) directly to the business of Employer, or (ii) to Employer’s actual or demonstrably anticipated research or development"
Note the operative phrase: _does not and will not apply to any Invention..._
If nothing else, you can always come back with "I have outside projects and I'll need a blanket exemption for projects that I started on before working at Amazon."
