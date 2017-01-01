Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Latest em-drive paper – A rational discussion (centauri-dreams.org)
34 points by blater 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





I hope we'll find out in practice: http://www.popularmechanics.com/science/energy/a22678/em-dri... (via lobster_johnson)

"Proud to say that we have a partnership now - so the launch is already funded, and we hope to get a launch slot in 2017."

reply


Being in space doesn't solve the problem of errant forces completely. You can push against the earth's magnetic field, for example.

reply


tl;dr;

> First, I cannot stress enough that there is no new EmDrive “effect” yet about which to theorize. The physical evidence on the EmDrive is neither defensible nor does it include enough operating parameters to characterize a new effect. The data is not even reliable enough to deduce the force-per-power relationship, let alone any other important correlations.

reply


I don't think that's a fair summary... The author provides a more nuanced view than just "there is no effect." You're nitpicking from one section about theory, without considering the article as a whole. This is especially egregious considering that the article spends so much time talking about confirmation bias.

reply


It's so near the noise threshold. Most of the energy goes into heating the thing; only a tiny fraction comes out as possible thrust. The heating prevents using enough power to get more possible thrust; the thing would burn out.

Very frustrating.

reply


I know Marc Millis, let me know if anyone has any questions and I can try to get his feedback here.

reply


He gets bonus points for mentioning "extraordinary evidence for extraordinary claims" twice in the article!

reply


He did so partially in this article, but I would love to see a detailed explanation of a valid experimental setup to test the EmDrive effect. What would an experiment look like where, if thrust were observed, then we could really start to say there might be something here?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: