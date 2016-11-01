https://www.reddit.com/r/babyelephantgifs/comments/5gm1pl/he...
DSWT even made a special video for this fundraiser https://www.youtube.com/embed/ogJprDLQFl8
The situation is really bad, if the next 10 years are as bad as the last 10, elephants will be basically extinct in the wild. This will have wide reaching consequences as elephants are keystone species which means that they are extremely important for their environment. If they go away, ecosystems will collapse which will cause further unrests in the region.
reply
The situation is exacerbated by the fact that it doesn't seem like the willingness to put a stop to this is universal among the members of the Chinese govt http://www.voanews.com/a/report-china-presidential-delegatio...
After that, it becomes a typical black market affair, kinda like trade in stolen art works.
From a policy perspective, bans often don't work because they induce a "forbidden fruit" effect [2]. Or, in the words of Walter Lippmann [3]:
"We find ourselves revolving in a circle of impotence in which we outlaw intolerantly the satisfaction of certain persistent human desires and then tolerate what we have prohibited. Thus we find ourselves accepting in their lawless forms the very things which in lawful form we repudiate, having in the end to deal not only with all the vices we intended to abolish but with the additional dangers which arise from having turned over their exploitation to the underworld."
It is especially strange seeing wildlife policy push further towards a "war on drugs" stance at the same time that many are claiming that war has been lost [4].
It will be interesting to see how things play out, but I believe policy in this area is fundamentally flawed and will remain so for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, the animals will survive our blundering.
[1] https://wildlifejustice.org/cn/overlooked-rhino-horn-demand-...
[2] http://www.independent.org/publications/tir/article.asp?a=33...
[3] http://www.unz.org/Pub/Forum-1931feb-00065
[4] https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/war-on-drugs-legaliza...
Elephants are definitely NOT in zero danger. Certain species of Rhino are definitely virtually extinct (for example, there are only three known remaining specimen of the Northern white rhino https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Northern_white_rhinoceros) but elephants are in a pretty bad shape too. If the next 10 years are as bad as the last 10, they will be virtually extinct in the wild.
Furthermore, IIRC, the biggest consumer of illegal rhino horn isn't China but Vietnam.
How about banning any and all animal products involved in the quackery "medicine" trade or ludicrous edible "delicacy" which are the driving force behind the problem to begin with?
https://www.savetherhino.org/rhino_info/thorny_issues/the_us...
http://qz.com/797996/a-combination-of-machine-learning-and-g...
USC even has a whole research group at the Viterbi School of Engineering dedicated to using technology to deal with poaching
http://teamcore.usc.edu/people/feifang/crime/
I hope they get new skills and do not poach other animals.
I'd prefer if the poachers actually all got arrested, and got new skills breaking big rocks into smaller rocks.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/apr/18/colombia-unite...
"“We need to provide social and economic alternatives to small growers of illegal crops and other vulnerable communities in order to create the necessary conditions to bring them back to legality,” wrote Santos in an opinion piece in the Observer."
And your analogy of the mugging is invalid. In mugging there's two parties, the mugger and the victim. The war on drugs is the closest analogy. It is an illegal trade, just like ivory. There's three parties. The grower, seller, and buyer.
If you do not get the grower, in this case, the ivory hunter, a legal path to providing food for their family, it will be a failure, just like the crackdown on cocaine for the last 30 years.
a.) There are legal drugs and substances that can be used to manufacture illegal drugs. You cannot fully outlaw these, unlike wildlife animal products.
b.) IIRC the vast majority of illegal wildlife products come to the US (and US is large consumer of illegal wildlife products) via ships (as opposed to by plane or truck) and is only a handful of ports that need to be secured. There is like an infinite number of potential access points for drugs. And even if you succeed 100% in preventing smuggling attempts, you will still have domestic manufacturers.
c.) The reason why the two are banned are really different to. With wildlife poaching, the damage is done during the "manufacturing" of the products, whereas with drugs it's mostly the consumption and trade that cause the damage.
https://www.reddit.com/r/babyelephantgifs/comments/5gm1pl/he...
DSWT even made a special video for this fundraiser https://www.youtube.com/embed/ogJprDLQFl8
The situation is really bad, if the next 10 years are as bad as the last 10, elephants will be basically extinct in the wild. This will have wide reaching consequences as elephants are keystone species which means that they are extremely important for their environment. If they go away, ecosystems will collapse which will cause further unrests in the region.
reply