Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Working remotely, coworking spaces, and mental health (bitquabit.com)
34 points by jrheard 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





As a remote worker, I would really enjoy a coworking space at least 1-2 times per week, but the hour commute and the expense just are not worth it for me. I've been working remotely for two years and absolutely go stir crazy, and even into fits of depression, when I'm not really pro-active about getting out.

I've been volunteering with a community theatre this year, which gets me out of the house after work most week days. My mood goes up about 10x when I do this. During the month or so downtime between plays though, things start going bad again.

I'm also involved with some other meetups/clubs and do piano lessons. Putting together a deliberate schedule of "outside activities", at least for me, is absolutely necessary to make it work.

And I would still never go back to working in an office!

reply


This echoes my current gig to a tee: worked at home for a couple of months, went stir crazy, found an office. For me, the first office space was a hipster cafe type place that was just too freaking noisy. I moved to a Regus office which was ok but Regus were awful so a few of us clubbed together and got a truly shared office with both closed and open spaces for different type of work. I can highly recommend this setup as some days you just need to hole yourself up in a private enclosed office to do brain work. However the open space promotes social interaction and feeds the soul.

reply


I run a small coworking space, and we have some private spaces and some public spaces. You can be in a room with a few other folks, or you can be in a room on your own. I switch a lot, and some others do too. It's crazy to me that people think 'one size fits all', regardless of what the size is (open plan office, private space, cubes, etc). Most people need somewhat different workspaces depending on the work they're doing.

reply


> If you’re thinking of working remote, then think about what kind of working environment you’re happiest with before you take the job, and make sure you’ll have that environment available to you.

Seems to me that the best part of remote working is the ability to figure out what the best environment is for you. Don't be a theorist, be an experimentalist: try a bunch of different situations and see what you like best. It sounds like the author started down this path, but stopped too soon (at first).

> Are you sad when a lot of your office is out sick, or are you relieved?

Usually relieved, then I wonder why I bothered with an hour of driving to sit in the office by myself, when I could have done that from home.

> Do you get uncomfortable when you’re in quiet environments for too long, or do you revel in them?

Love quiet! My office at work has no windows (not even internal ones); being able to close the door and cut off the outside world is the best!

> Do you feel weirdly lonely when you’re in a noisy coffee shop, or do you feel energized?

Annoyed by the noise mostly. Coffee shops are for getting coffee and getting out. Libraries are way better for actual work, IMO.

reply


Getting a girlfriend who also works at home may be hard, but it can fix most of this problem. I liked working while my girlfriend was working at the same time...with some fun interruptions.

reply


I joined a co-working space this summer and it was...meh. The people were nice and the facility was great, but I don't really see the point unless your employer is going to pickup the tab and/or you have a small apartment with no office or an insufficient one.

I found myself missing my widescreen monitor, standing desk, and chair. The amount of money I've sunk into my home office felt wasted when I used the co-working space.

And the co-working space would swing between eerily quiet or way too much noise. It seemed weird to go (and pay) for a co-working space where everyone is primarily staring at their laptops.

On the other hand, I would maybe consider going from a two bedroom to a one bedroom apartment if I had a full-time 24/7 use of a co-working space and then the cost would more than even out.

reply


I spent my last two years at Yelp working from home in Portland, OR, where I'd moved by myself. I started to go completely insane toward the end of my first winter. Being in the same room all day and having nothing ever change around me was much, much worse for my mental health than I had expected - prior to this, I'd never even thought about the concept of my own mental health, but this experience really brought it to the fore.

I tried a couple of coworking spaces, found one that I liked, and have been going there regularly since - my employer paid for my membership at the time, but I quit my job a year ago and it's still worth it to me to have a space where I can go every day to get out of the house and be _around_ humans, even if I don't socialize with them as much as I could.

I've always identified as an introvert, and used to fantasize about the idea of e.g. working in the top room of a lighthouse for a month - assuming you had a good Internet connection, you could get so much coding done there! - but it seems that being around people is much more important than I'd given it credit for, particularly in the winter when it's pitch black outside at 4pm and you're already kind of depressed by default.

reply


Excellent personal story on finding the right workspace in a remote situation. Home office vs. Coworking space is a conversation I have with other remote works quite a bit, and the answer is different for everyone.

reply


>>> Home office vs. Coworking space

I'd recommend a mixture of both, plus visits to coffee shops and libraries, depending on what type of work you need done.

Learning what is effective and finding the right balance can be one of the trickiest elements of WFH.

reply


What's an "off day"?

reply


A day when you don't feel like you're being productive, even though you're trying to get something done. One of my coworkers wrote a good article (https://medium.com/@jdan/quantifying-my-off-days-27e85f5bc15...) about that, linking it to pomodoro techniques.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: