Show HN: Interviewroom – A web app to help you prepare for your job interviews
Hi, I built this to help myself prepare for my next summer internship interviews. Some detail about this app:

- Interviewroom generates random questions, because I find that the surprise element is more helpful than preparing for a long list. - You can login, save questions into your profile, and then compile them into a PDF file (“Save to Dropbox” feature coming soon :)). - Button placement is a bit odd on wider screens, need to figure this out.

All suggestions are welcome :)

