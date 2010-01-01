Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple to slice iPhone production 10% due to sluggish sales (nikkei.com)
4 points by jseliger 22 minutes ago | 2 comments





I'm not surprised sales are weak: the regular iPhone 7 seems to offer few improvements over the 6s or 6, with only the 7+'s camera being a really notable differentiator.

The 7 is really extremely boring, and the haptic button feels terrible.

