Apple to slice iPhone production 10% due to sluggish sales
nikkei.com
4 points
by
jseliger
22 minutes ago
jseliger
21 minutes ago
I'm not surprised sales are weak: the regular iPhone 7 seems to offer few improvements over the 6s or 6, with only the 7+'s camera being a really notable differentiator.
masterleep
19 minutes ago
The 7 is really extremely boring, and the haptic button feels terrible.
