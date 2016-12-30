Hacker News
Foxconn will totally automate entire factories
(
9to5mac.com
)
8 points
by
electic
25 minutes ago
hourislate
5 minutes ago
We're all in for some hurt but just think how screwed some countries are going to be. India comes to mind, they will miss this whole cycle of using manufacturing to bring the majority of folks out of poverty, it will pass right by them. As AI replaces call centers, automation replaces the factory worker, what's left for them?
Interesting times...
