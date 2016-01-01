Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A recruiter sent me a clever message in code. I fixed it (github.com)
23 points by riebschlager 59 minutes ago | 18 comments





This feels to me like when you're a teenager and your parents try to be cool around your friends but it only makes you more embarrassed and want nothing to do with them.

Spelling mistake on line 43 of the revised code: 'and' should be 'an'. That's just sloppy.

I am working with a french developer right now (English second language) who is really good, but peppers his code with minor grammatical or spelling errors. He is slowly driving me insane and doesn't know it :D

Fixed!

Man. Having my code looked at by HN (even if it's a joke) feels like one of those dreams where you show up to school in your underwear.

When I was a recruiter learning to code, I posted a personal's ad written in SQL on Craigslist. Ended up going out on a date with a DBA :) She was a falconer, and we took her hawk out to hunt crows.

More accurate title would be "I code reviewed it"... I don't see a working fixed script anywhere.

There's more than just a readme in the repo:

https://github.com/riebschlager/linkedin-recruiter-email/blo...

It's there. Look at "recruiter-email.js" in the repo.

I think the nested while loops are trying to capture the logic that they won't leave you alone without trying at least twice.

Sadly the do-while loop structure is largely lost on modern developers.

"Clever" messages in code were clever back in... actually they never were.

That might be part of the use case, though: removes non-techy people from the use of code, and removes techy-people-who-dont-need-me because it's a lame attempt to be clever, helping to narrow the recruiter's net to people more willing to work with them.

Tried fixing it so it would run, and the hardest bit was recognizing that the double-quotes weren't actually double-quotes, but rather these two characters: “ ”

I may have asked this here before, or perhaps elsewhere... but why do these characters exist? "Smart" quotes end up breaking things for me so frequently, I've never actually wanted them in any case I can think of. Same goes for en/em dashes. I literally spent a day and a half trying to track down an issue less than a month ago, only to realize as I got to the point of inspecting bytes that I wasn't looking at a regular dash (and incidentally that the SDK I was interacting with doesn't support extended characters).

I don't agree with the premise, but here it is: http://smartquotesjs.com/

Smartquotes... some word processors do that automatically.

http://smartquotesjs.com

More annoyingly, Skype does it. Nothing is worse than when I just want to send a small snippet of code to a colleague and Skype changes all my quotes.

Just curious, but why does capital "If" make you think of Python?

Hmm. I said the snake case made me think of Python. The capital "If" just made me think "Microsoft Outlook really insists that you capitalize things."

Edit: Oh! I just re-read that sentence. Yeah, I can see why you thought that. I'll fix it. :)

