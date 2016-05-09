Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Is the Era of Great Famines Over? (nytimes.com)
Across the world we really need to start providing free food at a national level-

1. Many large nations already heavily subsidise food for food security as it stands. We need to avoid butter mountains and milk lakes because it's wasteful.

2. Many first world countries already feed their population to high school level anyway.

2. A national plan for good, healthy, free food will prompt people to eat properly, on average it would encourage responsible eating (you can only get so big eating potatoes, broccoli and meat, it's the heavily processed stuff that is dangerous).

3. Job Automation is going to change our work situations anyway, within 5 years alone we'll have taxi drivers and hauliers without jobs. Once AI removes these jobs we'll have serious problems on our hands with unemployment.

4. If everyone didn't have to struggle with the time and money to feed themselves maybe we could concentrate on what's more important, like getting to mars or something.

> Across the world we really need to start providing free food at a national level-

This is a terrible idea in my opinion, because you are going to end up subsidizing population growth in areas that aren't naturally capable of supporting that number of people. Thus you'll create a never-ending dependency on free food, which will result in even more human suffering when the free food inevitably goes away for some reason.

> This is a terrible idea in my opinion, because you are going to end up subsidizing population growth in areas that aren't naturally capable of supporting that number of people.

Ethically, this is a really frightening argument. Same argument with different words: We have to have people hungering to death to provide a disincentive for population growth.

Besides, food availability doesn't really affect population growth (upwards of a certain lower bound, of course). The most effective way to lower birthrates is readily available female education.

Lower mortality rates correlate with lower fertility rates.

This has been observed again and again in scientific studies.

Especially lower child mortality rates. When people are reasonably confident of seeing all of their children grow to adulthood, they just have fewer of them.

>within 5 years alone we'll have taxi drivers and hauliers without jobs.

I'm going to continue objecting to this idea. Maybe by 2050, but I'd bet $10,000 that this will not happen in 5 years.

Yeah, any large-scale self-driving car automation is going to take at least a decade to have a large effect, possibly more. Between the inevitable hiccups, upgrade/replacement costs and safety/labor regulations, it's not going to happen overnight. Even that White House study that said those jobs were going to disappear gave no time frame.

These things are predicted to cost less than 2 years salary making the transition rapid and only really limited by manufacturing. However, the important thing is not if it's 7 or 10 years, but the fact shrinking job markets mean everyone laid off is going to be unable to find a job in the sector.

By 2050, we'll have AI Luddites, who'll be able to predict that this time, no really this time for real you guys, automation is going to put everybody out of work and crash the economy.

Do you realise you are betting against the entirety - literally - of the automotive industry?

Most of the auto industry is not acting as if there is a 5 year timeline to self driving. More like 20 years.

The automotive industry is only one piece of the puzzle. And narrowrail disagrees (as do I) that the change will happen in 5 years. That's less than the average age of all vehicles being used!

Average age doesn't matter. 95 percent of the time a car sits unused.

You don't need to replace 100 percent of the cars. You only need to replace 5 percent of them.

Voice recognition still doesn't work. How long has that been just around the corner?

https://arxiv.org/abs/1610.05256

Yes, let's have more Soviet style paternalistic government.

>(you can only get so big eating potatoes, broccoli and meat, it's the heavily processed stuff that is dangerous).

That's about as handwavingly ignorant as the government nutritional guidelines. You can get as big as you want eating potatoes, broccoli, and meat if you eat enough of it. Likewise you can remain perfectly thin eating only processed food. Portion control and learning how well your body reacts and processes different foods is the best we can tell so far.

Foods high in protein and fat cause you to self-regulate due to feeling more satiated than consuming foods high in sugars and starches. You will never get fat on broccoli.

This is how a ketogenic diet works (high fat, moderate protein, low/no carbs). It is ridiculously effective.

https://www.reddit.com/r/keto/wiki/keto_in_a_nutshell

Yes, I'm aware of what a keto diet is. OP never said anything about keto, and you happily skipped over the first item in his list (potatoes) just so you could cram in a spiel about keto.

Edit: Just as a follow-up I seriously doubt we could feed the entire world if we all adopted a keto diet. Carbs are cheap.

> Edit: Just as a follow-up I seriously doubt we could feed the entire world if we all adopted a keto diet. Carbs are cheap.

So maybe we need to spend more on agriculture subsidizing healthy foods instead of funding agriculture to increase healthcare spending?


Or, instead of having a grand people's subsidized agricultural regulatory capture program, we could just recognize that the open food market has made food so inexpensive and plentiful that anyone in the free world can already afford to eat.

> it's the heavily processed stuff that is dangerous

It's this kind of ignorance that makes me not want some bureaucrat deciding what everyone eats and making me pay for it.

As an aside, did you see the article posted here yesterday about how the FDA just redacted their long-standing advice about cholesterol? The government is operating almost as ascientifically as the general public, making laws and declarations based on extremely weak predictions.

> Once AI removes these jobs we'll have serious problems on our hands with unemployment.

We'll also remove one of the biggest cost centers in food production, so feeding unemployed people will be, remarkably, even easier and we still won't need a state-controlled feeding apparatus.

> If everyone didn't have to struggle with the time and money to feed themselves

No one in the first world needs to struggle to eat. Eating healthy is dirt cheap; many people just don't know how to do it. Instead of bringing back soviet bread lines, we could just teach people practical stuff like how to eat healthily and affordably.

> As an aside, did you see the article posted here yesterday about how the FDA just redacted their long-standing advice about cholesterol? The government is operating almost as ascientifically as the general public, making laws and declarations based on extremely weak predictions.

No kidding. I remember the "old" Food Pyramid. For decades, you saw that everywhere - in school, doctors' offices, wherever. "8-10 servings a day of bread, pasta, rice, corn, cereal. Carbs carbs carbs! Fats are the enemy!"

And now, it's "oh, maybe that wasn't such good advice for everybody, hm, okay....but you can totally trust our New Food Pyramid! Yay!"

No thanks.

See this article from the scientific journal _Science_ from 2001 (not endorsing the linked website, it was just the first non-paywalled location of the article): http://garytaubes.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/Science-The...

The fallacies around dietary guidelines have been known to the scientific community for over 15 years at least. I read that article when it was in the original issue and I was dumbfounded by the slapdash way nutrition guidelines are established with minimal proof.

I think you would still have an issue because people still have to afford to eat. That implies some sort of barrier to entry to eating.

Half of all food in the US is thrown away. We don't have a food production problem, we have a resource allocation problem. Humans are notoriously bad as resource allocation.

Yeah, screw progress. Breadlines for all!

It's easy to not realize that without major single headline grabbing breakthroughs, progress on ending these injustices is still ongoing. So it's a refreshing reminder to see articles like this one every now and then, specially after such a hard year.

Headline says world hunger, article is about Ethiopia. This is good news but does the article support the headline?

We reverted the title to the article's original. (Submitted title was 'World hunger reached its lowest point in 25 years'.)

There shouldn't be any hunger. We produce enough food to feed 10 billion people. There are only 8 billion people. Yet 20'000 die everyday of (capitalism) hunger.

reply


Capitalism? Did you read the article?

> In 1987, .... We reached a simple conclusion: When farmers could bring foodstuffs to points of sale — when the roads were clear of army checkpoints, when markets were held at night to reduce the risk of being bombed — the local economy worked efficiently enough. With markets in operation, the production of local crops increased, and food prices fell to levels people could afford.

> Ending famine required ending fighting.

Seems capitalism improved things once the government got around to providing basic security.

Distribution is hard. We throw away so much food because it is cheaper throw it away than transport it to where it is needed. "Cheaper" in this context does not refer to a capitalistic construction, but the real resources necessary to transport (mostly perishable) goods across the world and get them to everyone who needs them.

Basic foodstuffs are remarkably cheap. Unmilled commodity wheat is usually only $100 to $150 per metric tonne. But that's what it can cost to transport that tonne for only a few dozen miles overland in a place with few or no paved roads. Add in the distribution costs of getting it to every specific consumption location, and you can see why it's so hard.

Or if you have warlords that hjiack the trucks

Yes, that also does not help. Even in stable times, though, transportation costs are surprisingly higher than most people think - especially if they've grown up surrounded by ubiquitous high-quality roads and rail everywhere.


You mention capitalism, but I know plenty of people in Venezuela hungry and it is because of the government. From the article "Politics creates famine, and politics can stop it".

reply


You're right that we produce enough raw food, but what alternative solution would you provide for more efficiently distributing it? All that Capitalism determines is methods of distribution.

