Show HN: IHazSpam – Temporary disposable email (ihazspam.ca)
Long time reader here. I wanted for a long time to build and publish something, so here it goes.

I built a temporary disposable email service. The backend is coded in C# (.Net Core 1.1) and runs on a small Linux VPS. The database is Postgresql. I did not bother using Entity Framework as it was too much for this small project. I ended up using the Dapper micro-ORM. Everything is static with some Javascript for the dynamic parts. The content is served statically to keep resource usage low. I also coded the SMTP server myself.

The web is fronted by nginx which act as a static file server and proxies dynamic requests to the Kestrel app server.

Unlike similar sites, my service runs well on mobile browsers and supports embedded pictures and file attachments.

