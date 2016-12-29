Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Once mocked, Facebook’s $1B acquisition of Instagram was a genius move (bgr.com)
Hacker news thread when Facebook acquired Instagram https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=3817840

Notable that the number one comment in that thread references Google/YouTube. And that it worked for being "mostly left alone." Surprising that Google has never repeated that trick, that I'm aware of. Seems they mostly acquire and let die. (Curious if they tried that with YouTube, but it had already passed a threshold?)

Google already had the failed Google Video to know that there usual approach would fail. I'd say it was natural to let YouTube run itself while providing additional help with the infrastructure and adverts. Also notice they did eventually replace the old social network with G+ which is otherwise so thoroughly dead as to be mostly forgotten.

I don't think they had acknowledged Video failed, at that point. YouTube was more of a hedge. A very good one.

Similar could be said for Facebook. Though, I think they just segmented their market better.

Bezos, I believe, is best at this. How many things has he acquired and left completely alone? It is almost baffling how good Zappos is for buying shoes, while Amazon is pretty awful.

> Surprising that Google has never repeated that trick

What about Waze?

Android was also mostly left alone for a number of years.

Can we now mock all those who prognosticated poorly in regards to Instagram's success?

I see a lot of smug in the previous thread that needs to be called out.

The real genius is, he left it alone and gave it autonomy. That in contrast to Google, Microsoft, or Yahoo that can't seem to resist the allure of 'synergy'.

I bet most people don't even know Instagram is owned by facebook.

Wasn't Tumblr mostly left alone? I've never used it, but looking now I don't notice any overt Yahoo influence.

I think there were problems behind-the-scene that made a lot of Tumblr people unhappy.

http://www.businessinsider.com/yahoos-plan-to-combine-its-sa...

That seems like the real takeaway here. This is in good contrast with WhatsApp, which was almost left alone, but not enough so, and got a couple of bad headlines related since the acquisition.

Indeed. It is hard to tell Instagram is even part of Facebook unless you look for it. There is no Facebook branding, etc. They made login/signup easier but that isn't unique to Instagram. The adverts are also not awful. Discovery is also pretty good, better than Twitter IMHO. Overall I still quite like Instagram even though I only post to it once every couple of months.

Instagram has become a lot less fun for me and my friends since the acquisition. Shortly after the acquisition, they removed custom places, and only allowed us to tag photos with Facebook places. And more recently they removed the photo map. I wish Facebook would kill Instagram quickly instead of slowly and painfully over time.

I agree, but Google did well with YouTube, despite their meddling. I suppose the margins of advertising allow for a lot of mistakes.

I live in Spain and most people I talk to doesn't know about Instagram's acquisition by FB, but I also believe they're mistaken with what they're doing with WhatsApp, basically I got an ad about a Gin brand and I had never mention or looked for this online, I just talked to my friends about it... and boom!! hehe

