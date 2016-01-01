Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I’m a Bad Developer, That’s the Only Reasonable Explanation (medium.com)
33 points by passenger 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





You could change jobs. An employer tracking your activities to the minute sounds like a cancerous work place to begin with.

Bad employers are also a thing, and is much more frequent than most people realize. They usually drown you in tools and processes along the way and without much development experience its hard to tell whether they're bad or you are.

You're going to hear about Agile, TDD, code metrics and whatnot. Its all superficial at best and those promoting them don't usually have quality products on their hands to begin with. Its best to find an employer who can help you grow instead of fitting you in a box.

I am not sure what this post is about. Just realise, when you are working for somebody else, of course they would like repeatable good performance from you. Some people are able to deliver this better than others. In my experience, thinking through a problem thoroughly and not giving a shit what others think is the most comfortable and most efficient way to work. Not even sure why you would consider working for somebody who stops you from going to the bathroom.

I'd suggest trying to focus more on using tools related to building reports on code coverage and code complexity during your day to day development.

If you lean more towards a test driven approach backed with trackable metrics for code quality, I think you might have more confidence in your day to day development and ultimately be more productive.

You do realise even the founder of TDD doesn't back it anymore and code coverage is a very poor metric, your words sound like a senior developer from 2010. If he's a bad developer the best he can do is read up on SOLID principles and read a book like Clean Code with good examples of how to write code.

That said front the article it just sounds like he's worked for shitty companies that don't understand the value of not writing code twice

Everyone has been put in the position of coming to a dead halt on some aspect of the work that just won't yield. Or at least not for the combination of you, your knowledge, and your resources at that given time. This never goes away. Signs of maturity as a developer involve how you deal with the existence of this phenomenon. E.g. box your time, know when to seek alternatives, and know how to find solutions that exist already, and especially know when to pull in help - and how to find useful help in your network.

The driving overall concern is avoiding points of grinding minimal efficiency for individuals, and in near all cases that can be avoided via some combination of simple strategies, even when you are the only person on your own personal project. Development is such a huge space that no two people will overlap completely in skills and experience on a team, and pulling in other people to alleviate your dead ends is a part of how you learn specifics needed to avoid that dead end in the future. But it is knowing to pull people in or seek another path that is the important part, not the specifics.

Working to an absolute dead end is only useful in the sense that you then understand better the incentive to avoid doing it again if you can.

https://www.exratione.com/2016/01/paid-a-great-deal-to-be-te...

