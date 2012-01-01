Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Switching from developer to project manager. What to keep in mind?
20 points by alaaf 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite
What is the most important thing to think about when you’re switching from a development to a (project) management position?





The answer depends a lot on the industry/ product. But in general:

- Communicate, communicate, communicate. Give status updates. Ask for status updates. Get information from customers to your development team. Give updates from your dev. team to your customer.

-Be the voice of the customer. Know if it's more important to be really good or just get the dang thing finished. Let the development team know "we need to cut corners on this one because that's what the customer wants" if that's what needs to happen (of course, don't compromise safety).

-Take care of external roadblocks. Get API info, product specs, pricing, timelines, deadlines, etc... and find a way to effectively give it to the development team.

-Assume your dev team knows best how to build, test, and ship the product, but ask them questions to find out why. Don't be authoritative, but rather put on the attitude of a student. E.g. "I hear you saying we won't be able to ship next week. Why is that? What caused that? Is there anything I could for our next project that would help prevent this from happening?"

-Do project retrospectives.

-Learn the art of minimizing meeting length but maximizing their effectiveness. Communicate, communicate, communicate.

reply


> -Assume your dev team knows best how to build, test, and ship the product, but ask them questions to find out why. Don't be authoritative, but rather put on the attitude of a student. E.g. "I hear you saying we won't be able to ship next week. Why is that? What caused that? Is there anything I could for our next project that would help prevent this from happening?"

As a dev (never been a PM), the PMs who impress me are ones who ask enough questions to figure out exactly why something will take a long time to implement, and then negotiate the right surgical change in spec to significantly reduce complexity with a minimal cost in hitting requirements. The customers know their requirements, the devs know how complex they are to implement. The PM can learn both, which puts them in the position to say "What if you just did it this way? It won't hit requirement X, but it will hit requirement Y, which is much more important for this iteration."

reply


I did the switch. The hard part is leaving your previous shoes behind. While not mandatory you have to choose how to partition your time and set your priorities straight.

Chances are if getting promoted you are good at it, whatever that is, probably better than most your manages. Find someone that thinks in your same patterns and delegate as much technical issues to his guidance, so you will have no surprise if you need to turn your back at the technical aspects while solving budgeting/timing/serivces issues.

Be prepared to say no to improvements, that's a hard thing to do for programmers turned managers. If you have a chance, get a 10% contingency on tasks so you can gift good devs with time to branch out their ideas.

Be sure to rotate menial tasks to prevent burnout, it's easy to pin them always to the less skilled but that does nobody any favor.

Depending on your org structure it may be impossible to be autonomous on budget/spending/allocation, use that to negotiate timing. "I need x to finish in this timeline or need the timeline shifted by y" works most of the time if you're not happy with a given objective, especially if x is controlled from above.

reply


Many developers try to keep track of everything in their head. That won't work as a PM.

Your time will usually be much more fractured than it was a dev, as you track multiple ongoing projects at various levels of detail. If you try to keep everything in your head, you will most likely start dropping balls, and if there's anyone who shouldn't drop balls, it's a PM.

So, my advice: make lists and track the status of everything you can.

"A large percentage of my time as a PM (project manager) was spent making ordered lists." - Scott Berkun [1]

[1] http://scottberkun.com/2012/how-to-make-things-happen/

reply


I've never made that switch so I can't give advice on how to PM effectively (that probably is also very team- and project-dependent). But I imagine it might be a challenge to completely leave the engineer mindset behind. So I'd be careful to avoid talking with engineers as if you're still one of them, e.g. discussing technical challenges in depth, suggesting solutions, reviewing code. Stay focused on your new role as PM to avoid any confusion and keep the team humming along. Good luck!

reply


1. Have clear goals. Be able to articulate them. 2. Communicate the goals to your team. 3. Understand what barriers your team faces in completing the goals. Eliminate the barriers, or adjust the goals. 4. Clarify your goals. 5. Care about your team as people. 6. Communicate your goals clearly.

The best boss I ever had was an ex-Israeli commando officer. Most people look shocked when I say that. Here is why he was great:

1. There was never, ever, any doubt whatsoever what he wanted done, and when. 2. When you told him what it would take to do that, he actually listened, and did what he could to smooth the path. 3. He never left basic humanity behind for any reason in his treatment of team members.

reply


Don't forget where you came from : you're there to help grease the path forward, not to be a new cog for higher management. I've witness the change multiple time, and it lead to very bad pm... and don't forget that you will fail sometimes one or the other parties involved - some dev will be disgruntled, management will be behind you with misunderstanding of the situation. Last thing : learn to communicate, you're more than probably moved because of that !

reply


Don't forget where you came from! You'll be better at your job if you understand what your subordinates have to deal with on a daily basis.

reply


This probably depends on your exact role, but usually there's enough technical role left for devs-come-PMs that keeping your technical skills top-notch is really important. In the end, you are the one to make a lot of decisions that have impact in the future, so better make those decisions as informed as you can. It's easy to get lost in all the new things with new role, so keeping up technology-wise will need work.

reply


When you are looking for something to do, don't make work for your developers (meetings).

reply


You have to delegate planning/architecture/development always. You can't afford to take deep dives into specific things anymore because you will be in charge of many more disparate tasks.

Every once in a while you can participate in some technical discussions but ultimately now you are responsible for them happening, not necessarily happening with you.

reply


So true about delegating. I initially found it difficult to let go of control, but delegating effectively is a very liberating feeling.

reply


Without shipped features or a trail of closed tickets to point at, what will be your measure of career success?

In my experience making a similar move, I initially made my gauge of success too dependent on others. I had to sit and think to create new metrics and measurements outside of what was currently done in order to show my success.

reply


I would suggest getting involved with the project management institute, possibly getting a certification. The training for pcap or PMP certification is actually really good as to helping you do your job.

reply


Out of interest, why are you switching to project management if you wouldn't mind me asking?

reply


Stop coding and start managing.

reply


Don't sit around doing nothing, take care of the team's personal problems, make people feel part of something.

reply


You may find yourself naturally gravitating towards thinking in terms of you doing particular tasks, and if you are still maintaining a part-time developer role on the project, the danger exists that you will make yourself a bottle-neck on tasks.

You will have to learn how to delegate. Give people the opportunity to fail. Even if someone doesn't seem like they can do a particular task, give them the chance to learn, and give them the resources to learn.

This goes into always remembering to protect the future of the project. You'll receive tons of pressure to do "quick fixes" and "just brute force it" and other bullshit management lines, a lot more than when you were just a developer. It's your job to be a shield against upper management for the sake of the project. Don't short-change the long-term viability of the project and your team for short-term gains.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: