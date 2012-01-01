- Communicate, communicate, communicate. Give status updates. Ask for status updates. Get information from customers to your development team. Give updates from your dev. team to your customer.
-Be the voice of the customer. Know if it's more important to be really good or just get the dang thing finished. Let the development team know "we need to cut corners on this one because that's what the customer wants" if that's what needs to happen (of course, don't compromise safety).
-Take care of external roadblocks. Get API info, product specs, pricing, timelines, deadlines, etc... and find a way to effectively give it to the development team.
-Assume your dev team knows best how to build, test, and ship the product, but ask them questions to find out why. Don't be authoritative, but rather put on the attitude of a student. E.g. "I hear you saying we won't be able to ship next week. Why is that? What caused that? Is there anything I could for our next project that would help prevent this from happening?"
-Do project retrospectives.
-Learn the art of minimizing meeting length but maximizing their effectiveness. Communicate, communicate, communicate.
As a dev (never been a PM), the PMs who impress me are ones who ask enough questions to figure out exactly why something will take a long time to implement, and then negotiate the right surgical change in spec to significantly reduce complexity with a minimal cost in hitting requirements. The customers know their requirements, the devs know how complex they are to implement. The PM can learn both, which puts them in the position to say "What if you just did it this way? It won't hit requirement X, but it will hit requirement Y, which is much more important for this iteration."
Chances are if getting promoted you are good at it, whatever that is, probably better than most your manages. Find someone that thinks in your same patterns and delegate as much technical issues to his guidance, so you will have no surprise if you need to turn your back at the technical aspects while solving budgeting/timing/serivces issues.
Be prepared to say no to improvements, that's a hard thing to do for programmers turned managers. If you have a chance, get a 10% contingency on tasks so you can gift good devs with time to branch out their ideas.
Be sure to rotate menial tasks to prevent burnout, it's easy to pin them always to the less skilled but that does nobody any favor.
Depending on your org structure it may be impossible to be autonomous on budget/spending/allocation, use that to negotiate timing. "I need x to finish in this timeline or need the timeline shifted by y" works most of the time if you're not happy with a given objective, especially if x is controlled from above.
Your time will usually be much more fractured than it was a dev, as you track multiple ongoing projects at various levels of detail. If you try to keep everything in your head, you will most likely start dropping balls, and if there's anyone who shouldn't drop balls, it's a PM.
So, my advice: make lists and track the status of everything you can.
"A large percentage of my time as a PM (project manager) was spent making ordered lists." - Scott Berkun [1]
[1] http://scottberkun.com/2012/how-to-make-things-happen/
The best boss I ever had was an ex-Israeli commando officer. Most people look shocked when I say that. Here is why he was great:
1. There was never, ever, any doubt whatsoever what he wanted done, and when.
2. When you told him what it would take to do that, he actually listened, and did what he could to smooth the path.
3. He never left basic humanity behind for any reason in his treatment of team members.
Every once in a while you can participate in some technical discussions but ultimately now you are responsible for them happening, not necessarily happening with you.
In my experience making a similar move, I initially made my gauge of success too dependent on others. I had to sit and think to create new metrics and measurements outside of what was currently done in order to show my success.
You will have to learn how to delegate. Give people the opportunity to fail. Even if someone doesn't seem like they can do a particular task, give them the chance to learn, and give them the resources to learn.
This goes into always remembering to protect the future of the project. You'll receive tons of pressure to do "quick fixes" and "just brute force it" and other bullshit management lines, a lot more than when you were just a developer. It's your job to be a shield against upper management for the sake of the project. Don't short-change the long-term viability of the project and your team for short-term gains.
