Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
CDC considers lowering threshold level for lead exposure
(
reuters.com
)
25 points
by
finid
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
snovv_crash
23 minutes ago
This doesn't mean anything until there is more accountability for those responsible. Look at Flint, and now Oakland too it seems.
reply
kiba
21 minutes ago
Just because there's accountability doesn't mean that suddenly people become more competent.
reply
ffggvv
17 minutes ago
Yes it does if punishments are superior the benefits and are well known.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply