CDC considers lowering threshold level for lead exposure (reuters.com)
25 points by finid 2 hours ago | 3 comments





This doesn't mean anything until there is more accountability for those responsible. Look at Flint, and now Oakland too it seems.

Just because there's accountability doesn't mean that suddenly people become more competent.

Yes it does if punishments are superior the benefits and are well known.

