Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: The 1 side project per month challenge (github.com)
48 points by ggoerlich 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





I'm surprised by all the negative reactions. Of course you're not going to be making anything substantial in a month (most likely). Instead, you'll learn to actually finish (or semi-finish) projects and ship them regularly.

This is very much like One Game a Month (http://www.onegameamonth.com/). The idea is that write, learn, ship. It's nice.

If you find that one of your projects takes off, or you really like it, then continue to work on it.

Edit: grammar

reply


How do I submit ideas for other people?

reply


I couldn't do this. My big thing is i always want to be working on personal projects that solve problems in my life. If that ends up with cool stuff, great! But i've been burnt out too many times on making things for other people.

It's one thing if i set out to make a passive income, but that's work in my opinion. My side projects are open source commitments of mine, and assuming the "thing" works well and solves my problem, i'm contributing to it for years to come. Or at least until the problem is solved in another way.

If i'm really lucky, side project can become passive income (ie, providing hosted versions, etc), but that has yet to happen, and i'm fine with that. I'm solving my own problems, which i find quite enjoyable!

(not trying to be negative, just my take on it)

reply


Excuse my ignorance, but aren't we glorifying speed here at HN? I think one project per month is way too fast to acheive anything of substance. If you're spending one hour three days a week, you'll only have 12 hours to finish a project. Even if you quadruple that, 40h isn't all that much for completing anything interesting at all. I have spent more than a year off and on on my latest side project, and it's not finished yet.

Having felt the pressure in the coding community myself, I've spend significant time improving my speed and I now find myself being on of the fastest coders in my company. Sure, that buys you a certain type of edge. But even if you're fast, a lot of time goes to thinking about problems, reading research and such. And someone who's constantly panicking trying to write as much code as possible will most likely find themselves digging a whole for themselves.

reply


i think the idea is to put a ship date or it won't get done. A month is arbitrary of course, but long enough to make 'something' in part time, but not long enough where you can slack and eventually abandon it. it's a mind hack to keep you on "schedule" with a end goal in sight.

reply


Ken Thompson wrote Unix in a month.

reply


> Excuse my ignorance, but aren't we glorifying speed here at HN? I think one project per month is way too fast to acheive anything of substance.

I think it's not about achieving anything of substance, it's about learning to code. Coding your own project from scratch is very hard and then effective for learning.

reply


I think instead of thinking about 1 hour three days a week, think about spending most of your weekends on the projects. You can get a lot done in 2 weekends.

It is a fast pace but I think the idea is to not set yourself up for huge projects that don't get done; work towards small projects that you can complete in a month.

reply


One month projects sound great but with my busy schedule that would be only about 8-16 hours of butt in seat time, which isn't enough for a substantial project. I can think of some "toy" projects in that timeframe, though. And some peripheral utility projects that might be useful in the future.

I've been at my "main" side project for more than 5 years with no end in sight.

I wish I didn't have to have a day job. I'd have no issues keeping myself busy, but I'm a terrible businessman and I doubt I'd make any money.

reply


That's what it's all about: to get something done and learn new things instead of (or in addition to) those long running, never finished side projects. I have a long running project too, 1PPM are my side-side projects.

reply


Sounds like a good idea.

What worries me a bit in this idea is that it takes a surprising amount of time to polish a project so that it is "done". Or at least left in a state where it is easy to pick up later, by yourself or someone else.

I have tons of projects where the "beef" is mostly done but README, example code, tests, etc are lacking.

Starting a project takes surprisingly long too. Setting up a build system, test framework, CI builds etc always take much longer than I anticipate.

Keep these pitfalls in mind. Best of luck to you.

reply


One or two side projects is enough for me. Side side projects is taking it too far imo: there are other things I'd rather spend my time doing.

reply


We are building a MVP in 3 days. Long weekend! Its doable yo! Simple AS potatoes! Look MA no POLISH. ;-)

reply


I had the same idea: starting one project per month for 2017. I guess 2016 is too now short to achieve something relevant ;-)

reply


Still haven't finished my Game a Month project for January 2016...

reply


1GAM challengers are very welcome! Just add your games to the Hall-of-Fame list!

reply


Awesome. I'll be sure to do that in 2026 when it's actually done.

reply


Feel free to join me! I wrote a little article on how to come up with project ideas. You could start right away: https://medium.com/@gerji/12-months-12-side-projects-are-you...

reply


Code is useless if it is for nothing. Don't write code just to write code, write code to solve a problem you are having. If you're having 1 problem per month, then write 1 project per month. If you encounter 50 problems in one month write 50 projects in 1 month. If you encounter 0 problems in one month, write 0 projects that month.

reply


This is right when you're already at a certain level of competence. I would be pretty disappointed to hear John Carmack was taking on this challenge, but it's a good one for people who need to just put some pencil to paper to get the practice.

reply


> Don't write code just to write code, write code to solve a problem you are having.

What if the problem I'm having is that I don't know Haskell?

It's totally fine to code exercises that don't serve any useful purpose. Just like it's fine for me to make terrible songs on the guitar that nobody would ever want to hear.

reply


My take with the analogy here is that you're still playing the guitar to make songs (an end product), instead of just learning how to pluck strings for the sake of plucking strings and testing how different strings of different materials feel for the heck of it.

reply


Good software, like wine, takes time.

reply


I really love to see that. I believe great programmers are the one who've started countless projects from scratch on their own (of course my opinion is oversimplified here). This, 1PPM, is really what you're looking for if you want to become a great programmer. Nothing else, just that. So go for it.

reply


My "side project" (or actually just one of them) has taken +10 years and thousands of hours.

So I just wonder that what kind of things that produce value can you expect to create in 1 month (assuming you're putting like few hours every day) ?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: