This is very much like One Game a Month (http://www.onegameamonth.com/). The idea is that write, learn, ship. It's nice.
If you find that one of your projects takes off, or you really like it, then continue to work on it.
It's one thing if i set out to make a passive income, but that's work in my opinion. My side projects are open source commitments of mine, and assuming the "thing" works well and solves my problem, i'm contributing to it for years to come. Or at least until the problem is solved in another way.
If i'm really lucky, side project can become passive income (ie, providing hosted versions, etc), but that has yet to happen, and i'm fine with that. I'm solving my own problems, which i find quite enjoyable!
(not trying to be negative, just my take on it)
Having felt the pressure in the coding community myself, I've spend significant time improving my speed and I now find myself being on of the fastest coders in my company. Sure, that buys you a certain type of edge. But even if you're fast, a lot of time goes to thinking about problems, reading research and such. And someone who's constantly panicking trying to write as much code as possible will most likely find themselves digging a whole for themselves.
I think it's not about achieving anything of substance, it's about learning to code. Coding your own project from scratch is very hard and then effective for learning.
It is a fast pace but I think the idea is to not set yourself up for huge projects that don't get done; work towards small projects that you can complete in a month.
I've been at my "main" side project for more than 5 years with no end in sight.
I wish I didn't have to have a day job. I'd have no issues keeping myself busy, but I'm a terrible businessman and I doubt I'd make any money.
What worries me a bit in this idea is that it takes a surprising amount of time to polish a project so that it is "done". Or at least left in a state where it is easy to pick up later, by yourself or someone else.
I have tons of projects where the "beef" is mostly done but README, example code, tests, etc are lacking.
Starting a project takes surprisingly long too. Setting up a build system, test framework, CI builds etc always take much longer than I anticipate.
Keep these pitfalls in mind. Best of luck to you.
What if the problem I'm having is that I don't know Haskell?
It's totally fine to code exercises that don't serve any useful purpose. Just like it's fine for me to make terrible songs on the guitar that nobody would ever want to hear.
So I just wonder that what kind of things that produce value can you expect to create in 1 month (assuming you're putting like few hours every day) ?
