Ask HN: About your teaching experience

A little bit of context: I have former teaching experience by teaching CS basics to teenagers (K-12). But after some time working in the industry, I'm currently teaching BSc and MSc CS topics to adult students in a local technical university. However, I am currently not quite satisfied with the current "universal" method of lecturing theoretical concepts with the ocasional laboratory assignment. I feel that I lose too much time preparing theoretical lecture slides which the students won't fully understand since they lack the field experience I have. My problem is mostly with the MSc students as I'm teaching more advanced concepts to them (Distributed systems). For instance, explaining things such as how transactions may succeed or have to roll-back if they fail, is just a detail that they will forget eventually after the exam. So I'm starting this thread in the hope that I can read your experiences teaching adults on CS or other subjects, and hoping to get some literature, books or articles about things that you think that it may work!