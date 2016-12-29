If you look at the Dow (I know I know, small sample) over the last 10 years[0], it doesn't take a genius to see the emotions of the market over that time have been unease (year 1), panic (year 2), reluctance (year 3-6), and opportunistic (years 8-10).
After the next major correction, I wouldn't be surprised to see investors move back to hedge funds.
[0]https://www.google.com/finance?q=INDEXDJX:.DJI
35% in VO, 35% in VWO, 30% in BND.
Depending on your risk tolerance you can lower/raise the proportion of BND.
