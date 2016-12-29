Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Golden Era of Hedge Funds Draws to a Close with Clients in Revolt (bloomberg.com)
17 points by wslh 49 minutes ago | 4 comments





I'm no expert, but this feels more cyclical than "end of an era", unless you consider an era to be only 5-10 years.

If you look at the Dow (I know I know, small sample) over the last 10 years[0], it doesn't take a genius to see the emotions of the market over that time have been unease (year 1), panic (year 2), reluctance (year 3-6), and opportunistic (years 8-10).

After the next major correction, I wouldn't be surprised to see investors move back to hedge funds.

[0]https://www.google.com/finance?q=INDEXDJX:.DJI

Because it was a golden age for hedge fund managers, not their clients!

If I have $100k, where should I put it in ?

Quick answer:

35% in VO, 35% in VWO, 30% in BND.

Depending on your risk tolerance you can lower/raise the proportion of BND.

