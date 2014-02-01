When I show these posts to people who resemble the average internet user, they just don't care. This is something that is saddening and baffling for me. I think it's just that most people don't understand why this is an issue to begin with and people need to be made aware of what is going on. The easiest way to start would be to discuss privacy issues with your closest family and friends.
Worth mentioning RMS' blog post: https://stallman.org/facebook.html
reply
https://www.facebook.com/data/posts/10152217010993415
"Relationships start with a period of courtship: on Facebook, messages are exchanged, profiles are visited, posts are shared on each other's timelines."
They didn't produce any graphs of the amount of messages exchanged though.
[1] https://www.facebook.com/notes/facebook-data-science/the-for...
When I show these posts to people who resemble the average internet user, they just don't care. This is something that is saddening and baffling for me. I think it's just that most people don't understand why this is an issue to begin with and people need to be made aware of what is going on. The easiest way to start would be to discuss privacy issues with your closest family and friends.
Worth mentioning RMS' blog post: https://stallman.org/facebook.html
reply