When You Fall in Love, This Is What Facebook Sees (theatlantic.com)
32 points by Perados 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





When I see posts like these, they creep me out. Another reminder that Facebook and all other online services, ad companies know way too much about their users and can deduce more information about you (in truly creative ways) than you imagined would be possible.

When I show these posts to people who resemble the average internet user, they just don't care. This is something that is saddening and baffling for me. I think it's just that most people don't understand why this is an issue to begin with and people need to be made aware of what is going on. The easiest way to start would be to discuss privacy issues with your closest family and friends.

Worth mentioning RMS' blog post: https://stallman.org/facebook.html

"When someone wants to do X they start showing pattern A" is bad enough, but "when you show someone pattern A, they will be 30% more likely to want to do X" is the true disaster. And it is going to happen [more often].

This is from 2014. I'm not sure whether that is a selection bias, but very few of my friends "share timeline posts" with their partners (or future partners, or anyone really) nowadays.

The graphics are misleading, the Y axis is stretched to make the change look big.

If it's significant then what's wrong with using a scale that reflects that, even if the numbers are small in absolute terms?

this is such a classic way.

fake news!

"Fake news" seems to mean different things to different people. What do you mean by it? That it's not important? That it's just entertainment? That it's false? That it's propaganda? That the person posting it here is doing so for some nefarious reason? Something else?

So facebook has an incentive to keep you out of a relationship, it seems.

Lonely people tend to hang our more on social media, I guess. Lonely people are also better consumers.

For reference, previously on HN 3 years ago: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=7250009

Here's the full series run by Facebook (2014):

https://www.facebook.com/data/posts/10152217010993415

(2014)

What about private messages? I mean we know Facebook tracks those too. Do they just not want to admit as much publicly?

They admit looking at those as well, in the original post they posted on Facebook[1]:

"Relationships start with a period of courtship: on Facebook, messages are exchanged, profiles are visited, posts are shared on each other's timelines."

They didn't produce any graphs of the amount of messages exchanged though.

[1] https://www.facebook.com/notes/facebook-data-science/the-for...

