Show HN: Ggraph – A graph visualization library for big messy data (gransk.com)
21 points by pcbje 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





It's hard to get a sense of how it'll look with 'big messy data', when it's sample dataset is so tiny, at 14 nodes and 21 edges. Is there a way to see how it'll look with a ton of data?

How big can the graph get before taking a noticeable performance hit? A better example should be shown if advertising "Big ... Data"

It's built on top D3 and has the same limits (5k nodes 20k edges should not be a big problem). The "big" here is the ability to combine nodes, for two reasons:

1 Reduce the number of nodes and edges, thus increasing capacity

2 Combine nodes that should be seen together (e.g. alternative spellings and typos), to better deal with the variation-aspect of big data

I see your point, but the goal here was to illustrate the functionality.

To illustrate the functionality, the point of the original poster is a valid one. The interactions for managing 5k nodes are not necessarily the same as those for managing 10 nodes - not just in terms of performance, but also in how to make sense of all the information shown; so showing a realistic use case is required to assess the possibilities of the tool.

I don't have the time to try it right now, but can it visualize 20M-100M nodes?

At some point you run out of pixels on your screen to visualize it all at once. My suggestion in your case is to not use a graph at the beginning, but rather grouping nodes based on metrics. Like degree (group all contacts of a node that only has a single contact), communities, or value (e.g. IP's in a subnet).

What would the use case be? Humans can't parse that visually. At a number way lower than 20M, nodes and edges should be culled.

On a side note, the "right-click to select nodes" doesn't work well in Firefox, with its "always show context menu" option. At the "up" event, the context menu shows and the selection is erased.

In general, using right click on web applications is a terrible idea, since the standard function in browsers is to show a context menu for the clicked element. IMHO a lightweight selection mode or quasimode would work better.

Noted. I think you're right, I just hate checkboxes and radio buttons.

What are typical use cases for this?

To better understand complex relations in the data you are analyzing, e.g. friendship in social networks.

