Satellite Spots Massive Object Hidden Under the Frozen Wastes of Antarctica
1 point by
by
jbmorgado
19 minutes ago
chmaynard
7 minutes ago
"Frozen wastes of Antarctica" is dramatic and very British, but I don't think scientists think of an ice sheet as a wasteland.
