|Ask HN: How do you remember the best stuff from non fiction books?
1 point by ismail 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I read quite a bit of non-fiction books. I often find that as time passes i forget the techniques, methods or key insights.
What is your process for remembering the most important things from non fiction books?
I have been experimenting with the following:
1. Highlights in Kindle
2. Once the book is complete, copy to evernote
3. Revise, Delete, reorder and organize
4. Create a mind-map
Depending on the number of highlights it can be quite time consuming.
