Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How do you remember the best stuff from non fiction books?
1 point by ismail 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I read quite a bit of non-fiction books. I often find that as time passes i forget the techniques, methods or key insights.

What is your process for remembering the most important things from non fiction books?

I have been experimenting with the following:

1. Highlights in Kindle

2. Once the book is complete, copy to evernote

3. Revise, Delete, reorder and organize

4. Create a mind-map

Depending on the number of highlights it can be quite time consuming.






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: