Insurance firm to replace human workers with AI system (mainichi.jp)
I would love a 6 month or 1 year follow up story on the success or failure of such initiatives. Hearing about the plans of a company to implement a massive software system that affects core business processes is akin to hearing about the plans of someone to change a habit--things often work out as planned, but also can fail miserably.

c.f. blockchain initiatives. All the announcements get wide publicity, their failure or quiet scrapping much more rarely.

