Enter your address and find out everyone who represents you in U.S. government (whoaremyrepresentatives.org)
25 points by tonyztan 1 hour ago | 8 comments





Why does it ask for your address? Just entering your zip code is sufficient to obtain a list. Are they harvesting the address data for some reason?

A sysadmin of Politiwatch here (non-profit that made the site). We're not harvesting your data. In fact, we nuke it right after we serve the request. We're super privacy conscious.

Regardless, we ask for the address as well as zip because in many areas, a ZIP is not sufficient to gather detailed data, as an official may represent one part of a ZIP code and not another.

Politiwatch, the non-profit that made WhoAreMyRepresentatives.org (https://politiwatch.org), is purely public benefit. We're trying to promote government transparency and political fluency. Nothing nefarious going on here. You'll have to take my word for it, though. If you're still feeling paranoid (and rightly so), enter your neighbor's address.

A zip code may span multiple counties, and the list includes local representatives. A zip code alone is not sufficient.

I was able to pull up my representatives without putting in my address and only using my zipcode. I think it really depends on your state/county.

I'm guessing the title was intended to have s/and out/and find out/ ?

I was kind of enjoying 'out' as the verb, but you're probably right.

(Submitted title was 'Enter your address and out everyone who represents you in government'.)

It's important to note that this is US only.

LOL, yeah right they "represent" you. You wouldn't need that site if they did.

