Students being forced to buy online textbooks to do homework

I was forced to buy an online textbook for my CS course this past semester to do homework. Now I've been notified that my `subscription' to this information is ending at the start of January (specifically by ZyBooks). I really liked working on the projects and reading through the descriptions, I thought it was worth the $70 or so that I paid for it. However, it was hardly ``fresh,'' I could look up the same information by Googling or surfing SO. I've been forced to buy these now extinct access codes to websites that have ``online textbooks'' before for courses (I still have the $60-100 cards, about 4 or 5 of them now). I honestly don't feel they're worth, most of the time, what I've paid for them. And at the end of the day, I end up empty handed, robbed of that information (unlike an actual textbook, albeit still way overpriced, but at least it's _mine_ and no one can take it away from me). Has anyone else gone through the same thing? Thoughts? Opinions?