Ways scientists use Slack (nature.com)
Imagine how much more productive they would be with threading support.

https://twitter.com/SlackHQ/status/804971838271004672

As an aside, I think it's delightful someone made a Twitter handle named @slackThreadsYet for this.

And if the client used some kind of reliable and fault tolerant connection method so that the app open opened up and connected really quickly instead of being behind layers of websocket over socket handshaking. At the moment it takes nearly 30s-1m from open to latest chat message visible.

Instead of improving the speed they've put more effort into making the loading screens dynamic and appealing, which is quite myopic.

I think i've written to Slack over 2 years ago letting them know how painful it is to use slack in Africa, Australia or where latency is high (even with a fast connection). I was hoping their valuation and billions and funding would help them improve their software or even make a native mac app.

You should check out Zulip.

https://zulip.org/

Flowdock is also pretty great

https://www.flowdock.com/

tldr; some labs adopt a proprietary communication and content management system (instead of using existing open protocols) because they don't have the technical support, or time, to do it right.

In the short term this increases productivity but in the long term the lock-in will constrain.

Back when Google Wave came out I got my lab to use it and they really liked it for awhile. Alas.

I feel like the Google Drive/Docs/Hangouts combo pack provides all the things that Wave was supposed to be, no?

All the ground-breaking features, such as live interactive multi-user caret presence are part of Docs. Did Wave promise more than that?

What are the missing pieces that got lost along the way, and never made the jump?

