Ask HN: What can be done about government shills on reddit?

Their comments don't even sound like typical internet trolls, they just sound out of place. Checkout this one https://www.reddit.com/r/news/comments/5k340s/how_the_pentagon_punished_nsa_whistleblowers_long/ To find the ones I'm talking about, sort by 'controversial', or alternatively, sort by 'top' and then scroll right to the bottom. Ad-hominem attacks galore. All of their posts stopped at exactly the same time, it seems they all knocked off to go home to their families on Christmas eve. It's really unnerving. This kind of thing would have been unimaginable even 10 years ago. It's unimaginable that my tax money is going to spy on me and pay for people to sit on reddit and spread lies. It shows their purpose really is to manipulate ordinary citizens rather than catch criminals. Is there anyway to detect this and develop a browser extension to flag them? You can contact them directly, get them to click on images and find out their IP address...... Anyone interested in building up a database? I'm also thinking, creating a culture of creating gifs showing us downvoting them. In Belarus, every major organization has plants to spread government messages and keep everyone inline with "the party spirit". It's really sad to see the same thing happen to the US.