BBC reports study "better than other outlets" (according to OP), later reports study is flawed.
BBC's organisation ensures better oversight and correction mechanisms compared to most websites.
The "astonishing" delay at correction is proved by showing a fairly neutral BBC search "study suggests" result amongst all the other results claiming proof or certainty.
BBC reports study "better than other outlets" (according to OP), later reports study is flawed.
BBC's organisation ensures better oversight and correction mechanisms compared to most websites.
The "astonishing" delay at correction is proved by showing a fairly neutral BBC search "study suggests" result amongst all the other results claiming proof or certainty.