Amazon patents “airborne fulfillment center” (cbinsights.com)
At first, I was thinking of a helium-filled building run by Lando Calrissian but this makes a bit more sense. The handwriting is on the wall that Amazon needs thousands more smaller warehouses distributed throughout population centers in order to pre-stage and reduce delivery time of drone/conventional deliveries to anticipate fulfillment of commmon/regional-popular items. Amazon Go should probably tap into some of the same logistics and expand with fewer/larger non-food stores for items people want to see/feel in person. Just how long it will take for Amazon to eventually m&a to become the Tyrell Corporation, I have no clue.

