Writing Video Games in a Functional Style
dadgum.com
SeanBoocock
16 minutes ago
SeanBoocock
10 minutes ago
Great roundup of James Hague's previous posts on the topic. I'd love to see more research about how to write large/high production value games in a functional style. Right now I suspect the performance tradeoffs would be too severe even though immutability maps more naturally to correct concurrent execution.
