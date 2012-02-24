Is anyone interested in developing an email-based VCS?

I think there is a gap in the VCS world. Git and TortoiseHg use similiar commands and are both kind of hard to use sometimes. Despite the cult-like glee of vocal git users there is discontent out there. I've asked on different forums and its usually not hard to find people who do not like git at all if you explain yourself clearly. I'll also offer some of my favorite anti-git links. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDeG4S-mJts, http://jordi.inversethought.com/blog/enough-git/, https://stevebennett.me/2012/02/24/10-things-i-hate-about-git/ Without a doubt the majority of people who reply will defend git. I'm not talking to them, they do what they're told anyhow. So the idea is really simple. It just uses your email as the repository. When you want to commit it attaches the differences and emails them to you. Configuration shouldn't be much more complicated than setting up an email client. I want to copy how TortoiseHg does a lot of its work through the right click context menu. There will be no command line. Everything should be dead simple and out of the way. If it doesn't fit in the context menu it's scope creep. Also it's got to work identical on Ubuntu and Windows. I think I can do all that. Where I could use the most help is with the diff tool. VSCode has a beautiful diff tool. A lot of diff tools are ancient. I'm not going to use an external diff tool. It's just got to be a simple text editor with red and green lines that doesn't look like it was made a hundred years ago. I'm not against reinventing the wheel if we can think of a better way to do diffs and merges. Anyone interested?