|Ask HN: Anyone used Buoy? (Digital Ocean UI)
1 point by CommanderData 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I came across Buoy (http://www.imgearl.com/) because I was searching for a UI kit similar to Digital Oceans.
I think DO's UI is spectacular and really well done, so far its inspired me on a recent project of mine.
Can't seem to find much info about Buoy, no scss or Ruby gem , JS files referred to on the site, could someone shed some more light on the project?
