Splice Terms of Use: little over the top?

Am I crazy in thinking that this line in their terms of use is a little crazy? "d. License Grant From You to Us. Subject to your Splice Settings, you hereby grant us an unrestricted, assignable, sublicenseable, revocable, royalty-free license throughout the universe to Use all User Content you Post to the Service, through any media and formats now known or hereafter developed, for the purposes of (i) advertising, marketing, and promoting the Company and the Service; (ii) sharing information about your User Content with third parties and Third Party Sites, including Users; and (iii) Using your User Content on and through the Service as authorized in these Terms, including, but not limited to, for the purpose of Splicing. You also grant us a royalty-free license to Use your name, image, voice, and likeness as made available by you or on your behalf through the Service in conjunction with advertising, marketing, or promoting you, your User Content, the Company, or the Service." From https://splice.com/terms