This paper is rather hard to read and I've put it into my pile of papers to work through when it's not 1 AM, but basically this is related to machine learning and neural networks. More generally it's about how to transform arbitrary imperative programs with branching and control flow into a "differentiable" form. It means, you can train the program by using algorithms like gradient descent.
This article may help:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Differentiable_neural_computer
The awesome/scary thing about this line of research is that it's exploring the question of how far computer programming can be automated. Simple machine learning techniques can already be seen as "automatic computer programmers" in a sense, but their capacity is very limited. DeepMind recently made a breakthrough with their DNC architecture, described in that wiki page, which introduces a notion of memory to neural networks, and right now NN research is going at an incredible speed. The more stuff that becomes encoded in a differentiable form, the more stuff can be "trained" based on examples using standard machine learning techniques.
I plan to do some blogging on these topics soon.
