Show HN: Tabbie, a tab manager for Google Chrome
github.com
13 points
by
hharnisch
3 hours ago
c0da
8 minutes ago
I love your logo :D
fiatjaf
3 hours ago
Does it sync?
hharnisch
2 hours ago
Current implementation uses the local chrome storage api (chrome.storage.local). Could probably swap that out for the sync api (chrome.storage.sync). Haven't tried that yet though
https://developer.chrome.com/extensions/storage#type-Storage...
hharnisch
2 hours ago
Updated to the sync api, says it could take up to an hour to publish.
fiatjaf
2 hours ago
Thank you. I'll try it.
