Show HN: Tabbie, a tab manager for Google Chrome (github.com)
13 points by hharnisch 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





First of all, given that this is free and open source, I'm really grateful and really happy to discover a tool like this! I purposefully am careful about which tabs I leave open as reminders for work, to dos asf.

But.. it doesn't seem to work with multiple windows? Or maybe I don't know how to use it. I saved some new tab groups from different windows I have open and then tried to open them and it only opened a single tab (and one that wasn't in the group even).

Also note that I am using Chromium on Ubuntu, maybe that has an effect?

I love your logo :D

Does it sync?

Current implementation uses the local chrome storage api (chrome.storage.local). Could probably swap that out for the sync api (chrome.storage.sync). Haven't tried that yet though https://developer.chrome.com/extensions/storage#type-Storage...

Updated to the sync api, says it could take up to an hour to publish.

Thank you. I'll try it.

