Ask HN: How did you teach yourself a second language?
2 points
by
mattwest
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
Without formal education/classes, what are the best ways to become fluent in another language? I would like to increase my ability to speak German and begin to learn Russian by using many different resources. Advice?
sheraz
7 minutes ago
Live there. Immersion. Anything else is a distant 2nd and you will never "feel" the language.
reply
kobeya
5 minutes ago
ajatt.com
reply
