Ask HN: How did you teach yourself a second language?
2 points by mattwest 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
Without formal education/classes, what are the best ways to become fluent in another language? I would like to increase my ability to speak German and begin to learn Russian by using many different resources. Advice?





Live there. Immersion. Anything else is a distant 2nd and you will never "feel" the language.

ajatt.com

