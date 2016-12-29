According to Brian Krebs, the people named here have been on the FBI's most-wanted list for a long time.
reply
Does it even matter if Trump is so soft on Russia? Won't he just revert this decision in January?
He might, but now that the ball is in motion, it's the difference between him just doing nothing and letting it get swept under the rug, and him explicitly killing an active investigation against the recommendations of his intelligence organizations. It'll look a lot worse for him to do so.
It sounds like you're both complaining that the government is doing anything about cyber attacks, while also complaining that it hasn't done enough about cyber attacks.
According to Brian Krebs, the people named here have been on the FBI's most-wanted list for a long time.
reply