Cyber-Related Sanctions Designations (treasury.gov)
The groups identified are sort of interesting; for instance, there's "AUTONOMOUS NONCOMMERCIAL ORGANIZATION PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION OF DESIGNERS OF DATA PROCESSING SYSTEMS", which is either the most or least ominous hacker group name ever, and "ESAGE LAB", which has a zine!

According to Brian Krebs, the people named here have been on the FBI's most-wanted list for a long time.

Does anyone have any good context for this? I.e., what are the political and economic implications of this?

Does it even matter if Trump is so soft on Russia? Won't he just revert this decision in January?

> Won't he just revert this decision in January?

He might, but now that the ball is in motion, it's the difference between him just doing nothing and letting it get swept under the rug, and him explicitly killing an active investigation against the recommendations of his intelligence organizations. It'll look a lot worse for him to do so.

Assuming his intelligence organizations hold to those recommendations. This whole thing smells of politics. Where was all this concern 2, 4, 6 years ago? You think cyber attacks weren't going on then?

> Where was all this concern 2, 4, 6 years ago? You think cyber attacks weren't going on then?

It sounds like you're both complaining that the government is doing anything about cyber attacks, while also complaining that it hasn't done enough about cyber attacks.

What are accusations about, to start with?

With regards to: https://www.us-cert.gov/sites/default/files/publications/JAR...

