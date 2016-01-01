So if you judge it by whether it "makes the case" against Russia, it will be lacking. We don't need 100 comments pointing that out.
The first page states-
>This JAR provides technical indicators related to many of these operations, recommended mitigations, suggested actions to take in response to the indicators provided, and information on how to report such incidents to the U.S. Government.
Here is the only valuable part:
"
rule PAS_TOOL_PHP_WEB_KIT
{
meta:
description = "PAS TOOL PHP WEB KIT FOUND"
strings:
$php = "<?php"
$base64decode = /\='base'\.\(\d+\*\d+\)\.'_de'\.'code'/
$strreplace = "(str_replace("
$md5 = ".substr(md5(strrev("
$gzinflate = "gzinflate"
$cookie = "_COOKIE"
$isset = "isset"
condition:
(filesize > 20KB and filesize < 22KB) and
#cookie == 2 and
#isset == 3 and
all of them
}
"
[0] https://www.us-cert.gov/security-publications/GRIZZLY-STEPPE...
This would probably be a better link for the OP than the PDF it links.
Someone explain to me why this is such an issue?
There have been many proven hacks from many states that are far worse (the Chinese Fighter plane that looks almost identical to the F35 come to mind) than exposing the DNC's dirty laundry. No one is denying that the emails are real. This seems like some sort of distraction.
They mention a phishing attack which took place after the election, but don't give any further details.
Who in US Government?
What information was leaked?
~ grep IPV4 JAR-16-20296.csv|awk -F ',' '{print $1}'|sed 's/[][]//g'|sort -u|grep -f exits -c
191
~ grep IPV4 JAR-16-20296.csv|awk -F ',' '{print $1}'|sed 's/[][]//g'|sort -u|wc -l
876
I think I might have missed it, but how did they conclude that it was 'APT28' ?
> APT28 is known for
leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential
victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in
their spearphishing email campaigns.
Aren't these standard phishing 101 techniques. What makes them specific to 'APT28'. This 'report' looks like someone googled 'phishing 101' and 'web security 101' and copy pasted bunch of stuff from wikipedia.
They are standard techniques. It doesn't say they are unique. Just that this hacker relies on these specific standard techniques as opposed to other ones.
Yeah, just like a weapon of mass destruction in Iraq. We can't tell how we got this information, but we know for sure. Then few years later it turns out there is no WMD found. Ooops. Sorry.
Give me a reason to trust them again?
This is the whole problem we're dealing with right now - people just decide they do or do not trust something. Don't agree with a fact check? Just call it bogus and move on, even though it might be a 50 point case they make why bother finding a flaw in their reasoning and using that to refute their conclusion when you can just be a cynic and shrug it off. Don't agree with climate change? Just pick the 1 totally debunked study that supports your case and ignore the 1000 that don't that haven't been debunked.
So I ask, in the analyses that have come out (not just this one), what do you disagree with? As far back as June crowdstrike released a report [1], I assume you went through it in detail and can point to flaws in its reasoning as well?
[1] https://www.crowdstrike.com/blog/bears-midst-intrusion-democ...
First, the people making the DNC hack report are not the same as the analysts who worked on Iraq. The IC is not a monolith.
Second, the Bush White House saw the intelligence they wanted to see.
Third, burning sources and methods is a very real concern in intelligence gathering. That reality can't be ignored no matter how much you want information to be free and open.
You don't have to trust the IC. In fact you probably shouldn't take what they say at face value. But there are very good reasons for why they operate the way they do.
Indeed there are, and no reasonable person would say that having intelligence agencies is a bad thing.
The issue in this case is that the US intelligence agencies have been leveraged politically to help convince the public to support various policies, when in fact there has not been credible evidence.
A lot of people put their lives on the line to end the cold war, and now we have a faction of US politicians who are trying very hard to galvanize the same historic antagonism. We should be judicious and skeptical, and not let them use the common technique of fake urgency to drive a big decision without adequate forethought.
There is not a good reason to do so. The trust has been broken and we should consider them corrupt if not overtly adversarial to the democratic process.
No officials took responsibility for the excesses revealed by Snowden, or promised any sort of remediation. Such smugness in the abuse of power is a very scary thing.
you are supposed to elect people who you trust to make these decisions. we don't have direct democracy.
ETA: Also, the bit.ly URLs used in the phishing attacks indicated sharing of resources with other APT28 hacks.
http://motherboard.vice.com/read/how-hackers-broke-into-john...
