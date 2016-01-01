Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Technical report on DNC hack [pdf] (us-cert.gov)
71 points by jbegley 1 hour ago | 27 comments





Folks, the point of this report is not to justify the punitive actions taken today. It is to provide information that companies can use to protect themselves against similar attacks in the future.

So if you judge it by whether it "makes the case" against Russia, it will be lacking. We don't need 100 comments pointing that out.

It seems notable that many of these comments are jumping on this for not providing proof that it was Russia, when that was not the intention of the report.

The first page states-

>This JAR provides technical indicators related to many of these operations, recommended mitigations, suggested actions to take in response to the indicators provided, and information on how to report such incidents to the U.S. Government.

This report is a joke. I didn't find any reasoning about attribution.

Here is the only valuable part:

" rule PAS_TOOL_PHP_WEB_KIT { meta: description = "PAS TOOL PHP WEB KIT FOUND" strings: $php = "<?php" $base64decode = /\='base'\.\(\d+\*\d+\)\.'_de'\.'code'/ $strreplace = "(str_replace(" $md5 = ".substr(md5(strrev(" $gzinflate = "gzinflate" $cookie = "_COOKIE" $isset = "isset" condition: (filesize > 20KB and filesize < 22KB) and #cookie == 2 and #isset == 3 and all of them } "

Is your prior for "The FBI would publicly make an accusation like this without any conclusive technical evidence" really higher than your prior for "The FBI would not include all of the evidence they based the accusation on in the public report"?

That and the supporting indicator files[0].

[0] https://www.us-cert.gov/security-publications/GRIZZLY-STEPPE... This would probably be a better link for the OP than the PDF it links.

How do bunch of ip addresses form china/Sweden/germany/canada make this attack attributable to russians .

I guess you missed https://www.us-cert.gov/sites/default/files/publications/JAR...

What exactly is this? A list of IP addresses and countries? It's unclear which attributes from this list associate the hack with Russia, and presumably it's more than IP address seeing as how trivial proxying is.

The Sony hack had more evidence than this...

Someone explain to me why this is such an issue?

There have been many proven hacks from many states that are far worse (the Chinese Fighter plane that looks almost identical to the F35 come to mind) than exposing the DNC's dirty laundry. No one is denying that the emails are real. This seems like some sort of distraction.

There doesn't seem to be much new information there. A bunch of IP addresses, file hashes to look for, and general network security advice, in addition to a history of the attacks which was already public, and an explicit attribution to the Russians.

They mention a phishing attack which took place after the election, but don't give any further details.

Nothing about this supports a Russian attribution.

We're supposed to trust them that it was not just Russian geographically but the Russian government and also the highest levels of the Russian government.

Interestingly it says only one political party was hacked.

'The U.S. Government assesses that information was leaked to the press and publicly disclosed.'

Who in US Government?

What information was leaked?

Are you under the impression that different parts of the US government typically "speak" with difference voices? This was an official government publication, that means "Who" is "The US Government", period.

    ~ grep IPV4 JAR-16-20296.csv|awk -F ',' '{print $1}'|sed 's/[][]//g'|sort -u|grep -f exits -c
  191
    ~ grep IPV4 JAR-16-20296.csv|awk -F ',' '{print $1}'|sed 's/[][]//g'|sort -u|wc -l           
  876
At least 191 of the IOC IPs are (probably random) Tor exit nodes :) The actual number may very well be higher, I just grabbed current exit node list from https://check.torproject.org/exit-addresses

>In spring 2016, APT28 compromised the same political party, again via targeted spearphishing.

I think I might have missed it, but how did they conclude that it was 'APT28' ?

> APT28 is known for leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in their spearphishing email campaigns.

Aren't these standard phishing 101 techniques. What makes them specific to 'APT28'. This 'report' looks like someone googled 'phishing 101' and 'web security 101' and copy pasted bunch of stuff from wikipedia.

An intelligence agency won't declassify how they determined who it was. That would compromise their ability to use the same method (informant, vulnerability, etc) in the future.

They are standard techniques. It doesn't say they are unique. Just that this hacker relies on these specific standard techniques as opposed to other ones.

>An intelligence agency won't declassify how they determined who it was.

Yeah, just like a weapon of mass destruction in Iraq. We can't tell how we got this information, but we know for sure. Then few years later it turns out there is no WMD found. Ooops. Sorry.

Give me a reason to trust them again?

Why trust them in the first place, look at the evidence and if you disagree with a conclusion, be able to say why.

This is the whole problem we're dealing with right now - people just decide they do or do not trust something. Don't agree with a fact check? Just call it bogus and move on, even though it might be a 50 point case they make why bother finding a flaw in their reasoning and using that to refute their conclusion when you can just be a cynic and shrug it off. Don't agree with climate change? Just pick the 1 totally debunked study that supports your case and ignore the 1000 that don't that haven't been debunked.

So I ask, in the analyses that have come out (not just this one), what do you disagree with? As far back as June crowdstrike released a report [1], I assume you went through it in detail and can point to flaws in its reasoning as well?

[1] https://www.crowdstrike.com/blog/bears-midst-intrusion-democ...

You clearly don't understand the intelligence process if this is your critique.

First, the people making the DNC hack report are not the same as the analysts who worked on Iraq. The IC is not a monolith.

Second, the Bush White House saw the intelligence they wanted to see.

Third, burning sources and methods is a very real concern in intelligence gathering. That reality can't be ignored no matter how much you want information to be free and open.

You don't have to trust the IC. In fact you probably shouldn't take what they say at face value. But there are very good reasons for why they operate the way they do.

> But there are very good reasons for why they operate the way they do.

Indeed there are, and no reasonable person would say that having intelligence agencies is a bad thing.

The issue in this case is that the US intelligence agencies have been leveraged politically to help convince the public to support various policies, when in fact there has not been credible evidence.

A lot of people put their lives on the line to end the cold war, and now we have a faction of US politicians who are trying very hard to galvanize the same historic antagonism. We should be judicious and skeptical, and not let them use the common technique of fake urgency to drive a big decision without adequate forethought.


> Give me a reason to trust them again?

There is not a good reason to do so. The trust has been broken and we should consider them corrupt if not overtly adversarial to the democratic process.

No officials took responsibility for the excesses revealed by Snowden, or promised any sort of remediation. Such smugness in the abuse of power is a very scary thing.

>Give me a reason to trust them again?

you are supposed to elect people who you trust to make these decisions. we don't have direct democracy.

You are assuming the poster lives in a democratic system. They could just as well be a paid bot from an autocratic state.

Earlier news reports said they came to that conclusion by comparing the RAT artifacts on the compromised machines.

ETA: Also, the bit.ly URLs used in the phishing attacks indicated sharing of resources with other APT28 hacks.

http://motherboard.vice.com/read/how-hackers-broke-into-john...

That report is due in january.

