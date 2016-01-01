Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Technical report on DNC hack [pdf] (us-cert.gov)
59 points by jbegley 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





This report is a joke. I didn't find any reasoning about attribution.

Here is the only valuable part:

" rule PAS_TOOL_PHP_WEB_KIT { meta: description = "PAS TOOL PHP WEB KIT FOUND" strings: $php = "<?php" $base64decode = /\='base'\.\(\d+\*\d+\)\.'_de'\.'code'/ $strreplace = "(str_replace(" $md5 = ".substr(md5(strrev(" $gzinflate = "gzinflate" $cookie = "_COOKIE" $isset = "isset" condition: (filesize > 20KB and filesize < 22KB) and #cookie == 2 and #isset == 3 and all of them } "

That and the supporting indicator files[0].

[0] https://www.us-cert.gov/security-publications/GRIZZLY-STEPPE... This would probably be a better link for the OP than the PDF it links.

How do bunch of ip addresses form china/Sweden/germany/canada make this attack attributable to russians .

I guess you missed https://www.us-cert.gov/sites/default/files/publications/JAR...

What exactly is this? A list of IP addresses and countries? It's unclear which attributes from this list associate the hack with Russia, and presumably it's more than IP address seeing as how trivial proxying is.

Folks, the point of this report is not to justify the punitive actions taken today. It is to provide information that companies can use to protect themselves against similar attacks in the future.

So if you judge it by whether it "makes the case" against Russia, it will be lacking. We don't need 100 comments pointing that out.

There doesn't seem to be much new information there. A bunch of IP addresses, file hashes to look for, and general network security advice, in addition to a history of the attacks which was already public, and an explicit attribution to the Russians.

They mention a phishing attack which took place after the election, but don't give any further details.

Nothing about this supports a Russian attribution.

>In spring 2016, APT28 compromised the same political party, again via targeted spearphishing.

I think I might have missed it, but how did they conclude that it was 'APT28' ?

> APT28 is known for leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in their spearphishing email campaigns.

Aren't these standard phishing 101 techniques. What makes them specific to 'APT28'. This 'report' looks like someone googled 'phishing 101' and 'web security 101' and copy pasted bunch of stuff from wikipedia.

An intelligence agency won't declassify how they determined who it was. That would compromise their ability to use the same method (informant, vulnerability, etc) in the future.

They are standard techniques. It doesn't say they are unique. Just that this hacker relies on these specific standard techniques as opposed to other ones.

>An intelligence agency won't declassify how they determined who it was.

Yeah, just like a weapon of mass destruction in Iraq. We can't tell how we got this information, but we know for sure. Then few years later it turns out there is no WMD found. Ooops. Sorry.

Give me a reason to trust them again?

You clearly don't understand the intelligence process if this is your critique.

First, the people making the DNC hack report are not the same as the analysts that worked on Iraq. The IC is not a monolith.

Second, the Bush White House saw the intelligence they wanted to see.

Third, burning sources and methods is a very real concern in intelligence gathering. That reality can't be ignored no matter how much you want information to be free and open.

> Give me a reason to trust them again?

There is not a good reason to do so. The trust has been broken and we should consider them corrupt if not overtly adversarial to the democratic process.

No officials took responsibility for the excesses revealed by Snowden, or promised any sort of remediation. Such smugness in the abuse of power is a very scary thing.

>Give me a reason to trust them again?

you are supposed to elect people who you trust to make these decisions. we don't have direct democracy.

You are assuming the poster lives in a democratic system. They could just as well be a paid bot from an autocratic state.

Earlier news reports said they came to that conclusion by comparing the RAT artifacts on the compromised machines.

ETA: Also, the bit.ly URLs used in the phishing attacks indicated sharing of resources with other APT28 hacks.

http://motherboard.vice.com/read/how-hackers-broke-into-john...

That report is due in january.

Interestingly it says only one political party was hacked.

    ~ grep IPV4 JAR-16-20296.csv|awk -F ',' '{print $1}'|sed 's/[][]//g'|sort -u|grep -f exits -c
  191
    ~ grep IPV4 JAR-16-20296.csv|awk -F ',' '{print $1}'|sed 's/[][]//g'|sort -u|wc -l           
  876
At least 191 of the IOC IPs are (probably random) Tor exit nodes :) The actual number may very well be higher, I just grabbed current exit node list from https://check.torproject.org/exit-addresses

'The U.S. Government assesses that information was leaked to the press and publicly disclosed.'

Who in US Government?

What information was leaked?

Are you under the impression that different parts of the US government typically "speak" with difference voices? This was an official government publication, that means "Who" is "The US Government", period.

