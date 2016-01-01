Here is the only valuable part:
"
rule PAS_TOOL_PHP_WEB_KIT
{
meta:
description = "PAS TOOL PHP WEB KIT FOUND"
strings:
$php = "<?php"
$base64decode = /\='base'\.\(\d+\*\d+\)\.'_de'\.'code'/
$strreplace = "(str_replace("
$md5 = ".substr(md5(strrev("
$gzinflate = "gzinflate"
$cookie = "_COOKIE"
$isset = "isset"
condition:
(filesize > 20KB and filesize < 22KB) and
#cookie == 2 and
#isset == 3 and
all of them
}
"
[0] https://www.us-cert.gov/security-publications/GRIZZLY-STEPPE...
This would probably be a better link for the OP than the PDF it links.
So if you judge it by whether it "makes the case" against Russia, it will be lacking. We don't need 100 comments pointing that out.
They mention a phishing attack which took place after the election, but don't give any further details.
I think I might have missed it, but how did they conclude that it was 'APT28' ?
> APT28 is known for
leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential
victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in
their spearphishing email campaigns.
Aren't these standard phishing 101 techniques. What makes them specific to 'APT28'. This 'report' looks like someone googled 'phishing 101' and 'web security 101' and copy pasted bunch of stuff from wikipedia.
They are standard techniques. It doesn't say they are unique. Just that this hacker relies on these specific standard techniques as opposed to other ones.
Yeah, just like a weapon of mass destruction in Iraq. We can't tell how we got this information, but we know for sure. Then few years later it turns out there is no WMD found. Ooops. Sorry.
Give me a reason to trust them again?
First, the people making the DNC hack report are not the same as the analysts that worked on Iraq. The IC is not a monolith.
Second, the Bush White House saw the intelligence they wanted to see.
Third, burning sources and methods is a very real concern in intelligence gathering. That reality can't be ignored no matter how much you want information to be free and open.
There is not a good reason to do so. The trust has been broken and we should consider them corrupt if not overtly adversarial to the democratic process.
No officials took responsibility for the excesses revealed by Snowden, or promised any sort of remediation. Such smugness in the abuse of power is a very scary thing.
you are supposed to elect people who you trust to make these decisions. we don't have direct democracy.
ETA: Also, the bit.ly URLs used in the phishing attacks indicated sharing of resources with other APT28 hacks.
http://motherboard.vice.com/read/how-hackers-broke-into-john...
~ grep IPV4 JAR-16-20296.csv|awk -F ',' '{print $1}'|sed 's/[][]//g'|sort -u|grep -f exits -c
191
~ grep IPV4 JAR-16-20296.csv|awk -F ',' '{print $1}'|sed 's/[][]//g'|sort -u|wc -l
876
Who in US Government?
What information was leaked?
