BrowserFS: an in-browser filesystem with many back ends (github.com)
I'm a huge fan of the work here & strongly strongly believe in file-system oriented architectures.

Being able to use a wide number of existing "server side" libraries in the browser could be a huge win.

And this has interesting server side applications too, where one can use the same Node.js code but target diverse & interesting backends & overlayed systems. Having a virtual-fs is an incredibly powerful and useful concept.

"Everything is a file!" still sounds like a great idea.

Alas BrowserFS lacks Streams support. Given how async oriented and streams based a lot of new JS tends to be, that is a huge sticking point for me, and a glaring exception that will rule out using a very sizable number of existing packages that otherwise would benefit greatly from BrowserFS. Issue 124, Support streams: https://github.com/jvilk/BrowserFS/issues/124

As an alternative: it lacks the flexible, pluggible/mountable backend of BrowserFS, but level-filesystem does do streams, and can be run in the browser (when combined with level-up): https://github.com/mafintosh/level-filesystem

Here's to hoping #124 sees some progress.

> I'm a huge fan of the work here & strongly strongly believe in file-system oriented architectures.

Me too! You might be interested in the way scheme-handlers abstract/generalize filesystems in Objective-Smalltalk. http://objective.st Super-simple + superficial example:

   file:hello.txt := 'Hello World!'.
I've used the same concepts to treat a sync system effectively like rsync. You have common names (possibly translated) and tell the system to copy things over. It tells you when it's done so.

For those new to the project: this is the file system that's used alongside Doppio, written by the same John Vilk. Both projects are excellent examples of large Typescript projects, the code is very well documented and readable.

Very cool!

Is this an actual file system, or a file explorer? Big difference as far as I'm concerned.

From the first line of the linked page, "BrowserFS is an in-browser filesystem that emulates the Node JS filesystem API and supports storing and retrieving files from various backends."

