And this is what has been nagging me about the Singularity and its associated predictions. Exponential growth in our problem-solving capabilities is explosive when the problem-space is linear. But what happens when the problem-space itself grows exponentially with each iteration? Then we're back to linear progress.
Futurism, thinking about the future of AI and technology is still important. Long-term thinking, planning, and prediction are always good. But progress will probably be much slower than anticipated.
This is THE big one for me. In the classic paper-clip-maximizer-gone-wrong example, there's no fathomable reason why generalized AI is necessary for such a specific, mundane task. But the organizations that have the (enormous) resources to develop such an intelligence are almost entirely focused on small numbers of tightly scoped problems.
It's very difficult to see any marginal ROI for any organization whose end goal is not some form of world domination.
He's correct, but the reason is obscured: Moore's Law appears to be following a logistic curve, and is leveling out as we speak. If it wasn't, the compounding interest of quadratic transistor increases over linear time could well lead to a (relatively) hard takeoff at the point where a single chip contains a human brain's worth of calculating ability. Granted that concept (a brain's worth of computation) is hand-wavey and poorly defined: but the point is that if 20n's Intel processor has one brain's worth, than 20n+1 has two, and 20n+2 has four, and so on.
