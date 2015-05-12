Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Singularity Is Further Than It Appears (2015) (rameznaam.com)
> 2) There’s a huge lack of incentive

This is THE big one for me. In the classic paper-clip-maximizer-gone-wrong example, there's no fathomable reason why generalized AI is necessary for such a specific, mundane task. But the organizations that have the (enormous) resources to develop such an intelligence are almost entirely focused on small numbers of tightly scoped problems.

It's very difficult to see any ROI for any organization whose end goal is not some form of world domination.

An important aspect that the author, in my opinion, doesn't touch is attention. Most of us, humans, tend to be capable of paying attention to a _single_ task for little time, such as some hour. Now, take a computer. A computer, given sufficient electricity is capable of paying attention to such a task until its hardware has problems. Imagine if someone such as Einstein or Schroedinger were capable of paying attention to a single task (such as unifying physical theories) without needing food, water, waste release, sleep, social life. Also the task is poorly defined: increasing an A.I. intelligence isn't a single task, it can be achieved by, for example, creating faster hardware, increasing efficiency, optimizing software, as well as much higher level tasks.

Gwern's response to the complexity arguments: https://www.gwern.net/Complexity%20vs%20AI

Mad respect to Mez, but I was disappointed by something here. He devotes a very thoughtful paragraph to the algorithmic complexity of intelligence augmentation, then cites Intel achieving n^2 improvements in transistor density in linear time as being non-transcendental.

He's correct, but the reason is obscured: Moore's Law appears to be following a logistic curve, and is leveling out as we speak. If it wasn't, the compounding interest of quadratic transistor increases over linear time could well lead to a (relatively) hard takeoff at the point where a single chip contains a human brain's worth of calculating ability. Granted that concept (a brain's worth of computation) is hand-wavey and poorly defined: but the point is that if 20n's Intel processor has one brain's worth, than 20n+1 has two, and 20n+2 has four, and so on.

Moores Law is important but it's not more important than the emerging complexity of connected networks and devices IMO.

