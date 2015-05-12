This is THE big one for me. In the classic paper-clip-maximizer-gone-wrong example, there's no fathomable reason why generalized AI is necessary for such a specific, mundane task. But the organizations that have the (enormous) resources to develop such an intelligence are almost entirely focused on small numbers of tightly scoped problems.
He's correct, but the reason is obscured: Moore's Law appears to be following a logistic curve, and is leveling out as we speak. If it wasn't, the compounding interest of quadratic transistor increases over linear time could well lead to a (relatively) hard takeoff at the point where a single chip contains a human brain's worth of calculating ability. Granted that concept (a brain's worth of computation) is hand-wavey and poorly defined: but the point is that if 20n's Intel processor has one brain's worth, than 20n+1 has two, and 20n+2 has four, and so on.
This is THE big one for me. In the classic paper-clip-maximizer-gone-wrong example, there's no fathomable reason why generalized AI is necessary for such a specific, mundane task. But the organizations that have the (enormous) resources to develop such an intelligence are almost entirely focused on small numbers of tightly scoped problems.
It's very difficult to see any ROI for any organization whose end goal is not some form of world domination.
