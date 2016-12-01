Hacker News
Building a Linux AMI on AWS with 100% ZFS Filesystems
(
scotte.org
)
23 points
by
lscotte
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
briankwest
12 minutes ago
I thought you shouldn't be running ZFS inside a virtualized environment?
devoply
15 minutes ago
I have messed with ZFS on Linux on Ubuntu and I have to say that I would not yet trust it in production. It's not as bullet proof as it needs to be and still under heavy dev. Not even at version 1.0 yet.
iso-8859-1
4 minutes ago
Do you trust btrfs? Suse has been having it as the default since 2014...
petre
5 minutes ago
It's bullet proof on Solaris and FreeBSD.
reply
