Building a Linux AMI on AWS with 100% ZFS Filesystems (scotte.org)
22 points by lscotte 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





I thought you shouldn't be running ZFS inside a virtualized environment?

I have messed with ZFS on Linux on Ubuntu and I have to say that I would not yet trust it in production. It's not as bullet proof as it needs to be and still under heavy dev. Not even at version 1.0 yet.

Do you trust btrfs? Suse has been having it as the default since 2014...

It's bullet proof on Solaris and FreeBSD.

