Clearly they don't understand the market, if the other parts of the market are paying 20Million Yen for this position then that is where it "should be" and you have to figure out how to cover that cost.
I get really tired of companies saying "Talent Shortage" when they really mean "I don't want to pay that much."
reply
Or figure out how to get along without it, or with less of it.
As I was reading this article, I kept wondering if cars really need all the IT/SW tech being poured into them.
Maybe people wouldn't buy cars without it. Or maybe people who currently don't buy or otherwise use cars would be attracted to a simpler and cheaper solution.
A safe frame, seatbelts and airbags, reliability, reasonable gas mileage and honest pollution controls, plus a good enough radio/stored music player, and a warranty. We already have all that, to a mostly excellent degree. No additional IT talent required.
It seems that car manufacturers have trapped themselves into being feature whores.
For me the claim is right, there is not enough engineers and they are all going abroad aka there is a shortage.
From my perspective (paris, france) even if you would pay engineers double from now on to match US salary, there will still be a shortage for the next 10years at least.
1. Intelligent
2. Talented
3. Willing to work insane hours
4. Willing to put with the companies insane crap
If companies were willing to settle for 1 & 2, they could draw on a large pool of people. But 3 & 4 have become such the norm that companies wind-up with permanent shortage.
And 3 & 4 are standard as part of the program which reduced the wages of shlep workers and random bureaucrats from 1980 to now everywhere so they aren't very negotiable.
The standard has been to endless rounds of layoff and we loose talent or common sense, we can hire from outside. It seems like this is the result.
Mr. Business from Business Factory LLC treats their engineers as expenses
this isn't relevant to just salaries, but to the tools available and requested, to the blanket IT policies
They (the MBA types), of all people, should understand that. And I think they do, what they don't like is that given the expense and what they expect they can charge for the service, they can't figure out how to get the profit margin they want/need.
It has been my experience that nothing is more frustrating to an MBA than a really killer market winning idea that happens to be unimplementable because the humans involved need to be paid to build or operate it.
Mister Business can go without engineers, then. You'd think he'd let his own biases not get in the way of how a market actually works.
It's not just MBAs that act this way. A lot of engineers believe that their rockstar skillset is the only one that runs a company, and therefore only they should be compensated at some "elite" status.
On the other side you have guys like George Hotz who had a reporter in the car with him when he turned on the self-driving system he had only gotten working that morning..
And they keep on keeping it low by complaining about lack of workers. Getting H1Bs in to the country. Forcing pro immigration policies when the local population does not have job. It's all a conceited effort to diminish salaries.
And they really are not affected by how it impacts their company. Company has billions sitting in the bank. As long as H/R does its job, i.e. keeping the salaries low, none of these sorts of people get fired. So they keep on. The work doesn't get done, but the CEO doesn't care. Enough profit is being generated, enough costs are being cut. Who care if the economy has to pay for this sort of thing. It's not the people who are actually making the decisions.
Small businesses depend on money from big companies paid out to employees to thrive. If they don't have it small business does not get done. But it's not as if that affects the managers making the decisions, so they keep on.
It's not at all surprising and is part of Japan's overall difficulty in attracting foreign IT talent or cultivating it locally. Professional work culture and benefits packages will have to change if they're going to catch up in the IT sector in the future.
I think the automotive industry is going to develop a lot the way the smartphone industry has in that software is going to become a much bigger component of the value proposition of the product. You can build an excellent car but if you don't have good connectivity, smart features, driver assist technologies, and slick user interfaces you're going to get blown off the road by the companies that get it right.
It should, in fact, be "Japan's Carmakers Are Learning Tech Talent Doesn't Come Cheap"
Do these hackers no longer exist in the US? Or is everyone a hipster rubyist today?
Oh, they exist. It's just the proportion of programmers these days skew heavily toward web devs and "hipster rubyists" than it used to. There are still a lot of low-level guys and people with experience with these waterfall models. However, as "self driving cars" become the rage with a lot of the public, more hipster rubyist types will want to jump ship to this rage from their last and will apply expecting the same culture to prevail.
Banks, Fortune 100 and government had lots of these folks 15 years ago.
Clearly they don't understand the market, if the other parts of the market are paying 20Million Yen for this position then that is where it "should be" and you have to figure out how to cover that cost.
I get really tired of companies saying "Talent Shortage" when they really mean "I don't want to pay that much."
reply