Ask HN: Every website wants to send me notifications

I don't think this trend will last, though. If a user denies the notification request then the site is never allowed to ask again - the user has to manually enable the permission. People are going to learn quite quickly that if you don't put the request in the context of a specific action you're screwing yourself over.
That said, I wouldn't mind it if these prompts could only be shown in response to click events. Small downside, but it would stop the request spam quite effectively.
Very, very true; perfect example being iOS's trend towards 'soft-onboarding' privacy controls such as mic/camera/location.
Perfect for the end user. Not so perfect for the spam industry, of course, but whenever those guys get to decide how something on the internet should work it always turns ugly, so that really has to stop.
dom.webnotifications.serviceworker.enabled
dom.webnotifications.enabled
This news site is showing a custom popup to ask for permission and blocking the content.
Are these things so effective that everyone uses them?
Slack's Desktop app is built on Electron, so it's a second installation of Chrome anyways.
