Ask HN: Every website wants to send me notifications
Most of the news, blog, or e-commerce websites I visit these days ask me to get notified about the new content. Is this ruining the web experience? Is this overuse of Notification APIs by websites?

E.g. mdn.mozillademos.org wants to show notifications. {BLOCK} {ALLOW}






I'm surprised you are seeing this with "most" sites - I barely ever see it, but I agree that it's infuriating when I do.

I don't think this trend will last, though. If a user denies the notification request then the site is never allowed to ask again - the user has to manually enable the permission. People are going to learn quite quickly that if you don't put the request in the context of a specific action you're screwing yourself over.

That said, I wouldn't mind it if these prompts could only be shown in response to click events. Small downside, but it would stop the request spam quite effectively.

> If you don't put the request in the context of a specific action you're screwing yourself over.

Very, very true; perfect example being iOS's trend towards 'soft-onboarding' privacy controls such as mic/camera/location.

That's what RSS is for, no? Keeps the subscription under your control, you don't have to share anything with anyone, you can unsubscribe easily and it's trivial to anonymize through a reader that caches/proxies the requests.

Perfect for the end user. Not so perfect for the spam industry, of course, but whenever those guys get to decide how something on the internet should work it always turns ugly, so that really has to stop.

To turn it off in Firefox' about:config, switch both to False:

   dom.webnotifications.serviceworker.enabled
   dom.webnotifications.enabled

I actually like this feature. It's more useful on sites that don't update as frequently or have more obscure content. However, I really dislike notifications from the mainstream websites because I was going to visit them during the day anyway.

If I want notifications from a website I add its RSS feed to my reader.

I don't think it is ruining the experience because it's easy to not allow them, my question is: how is it that so many people are clicking allow that businesses see it worth the annoyance to add this to their site. That's what baffles me.

Maybe the problem is that you don't know how few will allow it, before you add it to the site. When you know that nobody cares, all the work is already done and removing the feature would actually require some more effort.

Probably because they don't read it and think it is the cookie notification.

Example: Never miss a great news story! Get instant notifications from Economic Times http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/finance/gov...

This news site is showing a custom popup to ask for permission and blocking the content.

I've never clicked allow. I don't turn on notifications for phone apps either though.

And every blog (and not only blog) asks me to subscribe to their newsletter before i even read the article.

Are these things so effective that everyone uses them?

I run Slack in it's own Chrome Window via the Add to Desktop Feature in the Chrome options menu. With Notifications Enabled it is a viable replacement to the desktop app.

Slack's Desktop app is built on Electron, so it's a second installation of Chrome anyways.

