According to the numbers here, 42% of the 17,000 monthly revenues are spent on 6 people. That's $1190 per person per month if everyone is paid equally.
Is everyone in Romania, and is that a living wage there? If not, how are your employees making ends meet?
Edit: that last sentence sounds accusatory - I don't mean it to. I just mean: do you have a strategy of part-timers who have other income streams, do you take side contracts, etc.
It's a very good living wage for Romania but low for what other IT people are earning, ~$2k monthly.
It's a very good wage for _surviving_.
After taking care of rent/bills there's not much left to go around for actually living.
Are you implying rent/bills in Romania are $1k/mo?
I'm now happily using paper-dashboard for some internal admin areas. Thank you!
Great work. I'm curious how did you get your affiliate programs in place, did you reach out to folks or did they reach out to you?
You have an excellent business on your hands.
I was wondering, what you pay your affiliates is missing from the break down of costs. Why is that?
