Atom-in-orbit: Putting Atom in the browser (github.com)
Not sure I'm a huge fan of my editor in "the cloud". I don't want to depend on someone's data center in order to be able to compile.

That said the one place I saw where it was useful was Pebble due to complex nature of the dependencies + compiler versions. However it doesn't seem like the use case here is the same.

Yo dawg, heard you like web apps, so we made a web desktop web app.

In more seriousness, it would be cool to see atom in the web kind of like the cloud9 editor.

Oh, we've gone full circle now, haven't we?

I do hope they are able to pull this off well. 20 years ago, I could have never imagined decent word processing software in the browser (I remember trying a portable Java version of Word Perfect that was a trainwreck), but now Google Docs is really quite good and I personally have no reason for anything else.

Do I really need to have my code editor locally? I can't imagine why.

Because I need speed and no dependencie on Chrome whatsoever. I doubt something like Emacs would be possible to have "on cloud". And Vi is everywhere already.

I'm guessing this is what mainframe users felt like. Why would anyone want a PC? When you have lovely smart dumb terminals.... we have come full circle.

As a former mainframe user, we gladly and excitedly ditched our dumb terminals for personal computers. The user experience was so much better.

Wish they would've done this with VS Code instead. The editor is vastly more performant and already works in the browser: https://github.com/Microsoft/monaco-editor

This sounds like a fun addition to my docker-compose.yml. Instead of installing a text editor or IDE locally for development, fire up one while developing and just write my code in the browser.

Where it belongs in the end...

