That said the one place I saw where it was useful was Pebble due to complex nature of the dependencies + compiler versions. However it doesn't seem like the use case here is the same.
reply
In more seriousness, it would be cool to see atom in the web kind of like the cloud9 editor.
Do I really need to have my code editor locally? I can't imagine why.
That said the one place I saw where it was useful was Pebble due to complex nature of the dependencies + compiler versions. However it doesn't seem like the use case here is the same.
reply