Game in-app purchases are warping kids’ understanding of basic economic ideas (qz.com)
I don't mind paying for DLC content but spending money on in-game consumables is a no-no. With games designed to maximize spending of gems, it's hard to find games worth playing these days.

I've got a kid and I've written a line in the sand: we'll pay for apps and games, but we won't pay for in-app purchases [+]. He's free to download games that are filled with IAPs, but he'll have to play it the hard way. There's a lot of pressure from friends to join free-to-play games and it's just impossible to ban them entirely.

[+] ... some exceptions made here for DLC and expansion material that is priced appropriately.

I prefer a slightly more general line in the sand: we'll pay for what you need§, you pay for what you want.

Needless to say our kids pine for neither paid games nor in-app purchases - they've chosen (mostly) better ways to invest their time and their hard-earned savings.

§Birthdays, christmas and rewards aside.

Here's a thought: If and when a kid wants to make in-game purchases using real money, allow them to earn that money through real-world work: housework, chores, etc. That way they can get a real sense for how valuable the purchases really are to them.

You might even offer a choice: Here, take this $5 bill or I can spend the $5 for you in the game.

> Obviously, many parents avoid these conflicts altogether by simply banning such games altogether. While I sympathize with that sentiments, to me it seems extreme; fun and gaming strategies are legitimate pursuits for a child.

That's one hell of a false dichotomy. Why not just ban games with in-app purchases?

'such games' = games with in-app purchases

The problem is the implication that "fun and gaming strategies are legitimate pursuits for a child" are only present in games with in-app purchases. That makes no sense at all.

I didn't take that implication away from the author's overall post or the specific sentence that you're referencing. I find it odd that anyone would. For someone to write enough words to be so specific as to remove all ambiguity would not make for interesting reading. Instead I choose to interpret the meaning of their limited words charitably.

I just set up emulators with older games that don't have this kind of crap built in...!

Glad I uninstalled clash of clans for this very reason

He should just buy his son a laptop and put a zachtronics game or factorio or minecraft or any other game that has some sort of educational or artistic goal. Heck, for high score, just put runner game on there. Mods can fulfill boosts, etc.

His trump card is the fact that all of his friends are playing [free game] and so he also will play it period and will be exposed to the in app purchases. We are fun little social creatures.

The question is what options do game designers have that don't involve making crummy games and yet still allow for free games and in app purchases? 'Hats' and other cosmetic options and genuine expansions are the only two I am aware of. What else has others heard of or seen?

Things that improve the playing experience of friends, rather than simply pay to win, also work.

For example: "lures" in pokemon go mostly help other people.

It sounds like we're just coming around full-circle to the days of video game arcades. Except instead of going to the mall and possibly seeing other people, we've all got the arcade in our pocket.

Inflation-adjusted, these in-app purchases on freemium games are still cheaper per-play than the quarters I fed the machines as a kid.

video game arcades were skill-based gameplay, if you were good at gyruss you could play a LONG time on your quarter; yes, it was expensive while you were learning, but that promoted skill acquisition, the better pattern recognition, memory and hand-eye coordination you developed, the more you could play with the same amount of money.

IAP and coin-based gameplay is not skill based, it's addiction based, which is NOT something you should encourage: the reward loop is completely different, fear-of-missing-out and scarcity-based gameplay do not create any positive effects, save maybe training your child to be a future patron of casinos and similar establishments

Talking Tom Gold Run: 5400 dynamite costs £79.99

To unlock a track costs 3999 dynamite. There are 6 unlockable tracks.

There are some characters that can be unlocked. Some are premium: King Tom costs 5399 dynamite; Cyber Angela costs £39.99; Hyper Tom costs £29.99; Super Angela costs £22.99; etc etc.

The characters have power ups. You can increase the duration of the power ups by collecting in game items from vaults. You can open vaults early using dynamite.

You don't need these characters, you can probably complete the game without them. You don't need the power ups, and you could slowly grind your way through the upgrades. And you can unlock the tracks via playing the game.

But it's baffling to me that you could pay > £100 and not have the complete unlocked content.

The other lesson these kinds of things teach is "This is how piracy and hacked APKs work. This is where you download them, and this is how you keep your device safe."

I learned about piracy/copyright infringement when I was 7 years old, using "Fast Hackem" for the C64 for getting around disk sector errors. Those lessons stuck with me up to today, where pretty much anything is available, at any time.

Is it wrong? Is it right? I'm not going to moralize. Not my place to. But one thing I can say, is stunts like what these skinner-box designers do, and what a lot of content companies do, end up hurting them in the long run.

Relevant comic: https://xkcd.com/488/

Yikes, that is rather staggering. I wasn't thinking about that kind of Creative Assembly-level DLC extortion on mobile games.

My experience has only been with something like Candy Crush, or the bubble shooter one, where, if I recall correctly, you got three lives a day, and could pay a dollar or two for more if you lost - thus being relatively on the same paradigm as arcade games or pinball. I don't remember if there were other whizz-bangs and powerups you could buy, but I never bothered.

By design

