In the game, playing with the boost is more "fun", because you have more agency in the game and thus feel more powerful. You are temporarily unburdened from the artificial limitations of the game.
With sunglasses, there are (often illusory) promises of quality or imaginary utility, or participation in a social narrative that says a certain configuration of plastic is more fashionable than another. Or plain old conspicuous consumption, also a social narrative.
Simply put, IAPs did not invent this style of anti-economic behavior.
I wonder if people are shifting their discretionary spending patterns or if it's one of those situations where the market is 'creating' money.
As a random comparison the North American comic book market is about a billion USD.
[+] ... some exceptions made here for DLC and expansion material that is priced appropriately.
Needless to say our kids pine for neither paid games nor in-app purchases - they've chosen (mostly) better ways to invest their time and their hard-earned savings.
§Birthdays, christmas and rewards aside.
You might even offer a choice: Here, take this $5 bill or I can spend the $5 for you in the game.
That's one hell of a false dichotomy. Why not just ban games with in-app purchases?
The biggest problem is that there is virtually no piracy possible on the iOS platforms, and even on Android people don't install shady cracks because they've been bitten by premium-calling trojans.
On a PC, I can try out a cracked game on which I'll spend 50 € or something, but I sure as hell won't spend so much money on a tablet game when I can't test it for at least a day instead the joke 15min that Google offers. The worst offenders need half an hour alone to download ingame assets (Real Racing!).
Also, with a PC or console game I feel I have something valuable - not just the look and feel, where no tablet game can ever beat a real console, but also a physical medium where I know that I can reinstall the game even a decade in the future... in contrast to a mobile platform where I have to trust:
- the platform operator to stick around for the next decade (I'm looking at MS and Google). I can always go to a junkshop and assemble a 1995 PC, or grab an old console, but no way to do so with mobile devices.
- the vendor not disappearing or pulling their apps from the store, thus rendering my purchase worthless if the device where the game is installed breaks
- the vendor keeping their apps up to date - I can still, on W7 x64, play EarthSiege 2 from early W95 days. Try this with an iOS game last updated 2012...
The question is what options do game designers have that don't involve making crummy games and yet still allow for free games and in app purchases? 'Hats' and other cosmetic options and genuine expansions are the only two I am aware of. What else has others heard of or seen?
For example: "lures" in pokemon go mostly help other people.
Inflation-adjusted, these in-app purchases on freemium games are still cheaper per-play than the quarters I fed the machines as a kid.
IAP and coin-based gameplay is not skill based, it's addiction based, which is NOT something you should encourage: the reward loop is completely different, fear-of-missing-out and scarcity-based gameplay do not create any positive effects, save maybe training your child to be a future patron of casinos and similar establishments
To unlock a track costs 3999 dynamite. There are 6 unlockable tracks.
There are some characters that can be unlocked. Some are premium: King Tom costs 5399 dynamite; Cyber Angela costs £39.99; Hyper Tom costs £29.99; Super Angela costs £22.99; etc etc.
The characters have power ups. You can increase the duration of the power ups by collecting in game items from vaults. You can open vaults early using dynamite.
You don't need these characters, you can probably complete the game without them. You don't need the power ups, and you could slowly grind your way through the upgrades. And you can unlock the tracks via playing the game.
But it's baffling to me that you could pay > £100 and not have the complete unlocked content.
I learned about piracy/copyright infringement when I was 7 years old, using "Fast Hackem" for the C64 for getting around disk sector errors. Those lessons stuck with me up to today, where pretty much anything is available, at any time.
Is it wrong? Is it right? I'm not going to moralize. Not my place to. But one thing I can say, is stunts like what these skinner-box designers do, and what a lot of content companies do, end up hurting them in the long run.
Relevant comic: https://xkcd.com/488/
My experience has only been with something like Candy Crush, or the bubble shooter one, where, if I recall correctly, you got three lives a day, and could pay a dollar or two for more if you lost - thus being relatively on the same paradigm as arcade games or pinball. I don't remember if there were other whizz-bangs and powerups you could buy, but I never bothered.
